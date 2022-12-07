A Muenster freshman took over Tuesday night, guiding her team to victory.
Anna Kay Hennigan led the Lady Hornets basketball team to a 40-32 road win at Whitesboro.
Hennigan led all scorers with 16 points as Muenster (10-4) won its fifth-straight game. She also contributed two assists.
Muenster coach Chris Hightower said Hennigan showed what she can do Tuesday.
“If you ask any girl on our team, if you say, ‘What is Anna Kay’s strongest attribute when it comes to offense?’ They say finishing at the rim, getting the and-ones,” Hightower said. “To a person, that’s what they’ll say, and you saw that tonight. Couple of and-ones. Hopefully, we finish the one, but she just did a great job with it.”
Hennigan foreshadowed her upcoming performance by scoring the game’s first points off an assist by senior Madeleine Fisher. She also made the first shot of the second quarter, giving Muenster a 7-6 lead.
After a 7-point first half, she showed her confidence in the third quarter when the ball found her behind the arc. The bench erupted in joy when she hit the 3-point shot, extending Muenster’s lead at the time to 27-15.
The Lady Hornets built much of that lead in the second quarter, outscoring Whitesboro 15-5. Muenster finished the first half on a 10-0 run.
Hightower said Muenster pulled ahead by playing with more patience and toughness against Whitesboro’s zone defense.
“They had a very active 2-3 (zone),” Hightower said. “Early on, they were kind of collapsing on our post when we were getting it inside. We started getting a little tougher there, get some kick outs, had some high-low actions and were able to finish at the rim. That kind of separated us there.”
Whitesboro (9-7) fought back. After Hennigan’s 3-pointer, the Lady Cats went on a 13-3 run. Senior A’Niyah Shaw opened the fourth quarter with 4 quick points, cutting Muenster’s lead to 30-28 and forcing a Lady Hornet timeout.
Whitesboro coach Jared Messer said the Lady Cats have been resilient all season.
“We’ve been in just about every game we’ve played,” Messer said. “So, I had no doubt at halftime they weren’t going to give up and let them back in. I knew we had a run in us. Make a couple of shots, maybe it goes the other way.”
After the stoppage, Muenster answered with a 5-0 run. Hennigan scored 3 of those points while assisting Fisher on the other 2. Whitesboro got a couple more shots from freshman Avery Howerton, but shots by Hennigan and junior Brooke Tyler helped close out the win.
After Hennigan, Tyler and Fisher had 10 points each for Muenster. Fisher also had three assists, all to Hennigan. Muenster’s other varsity freshman, Ella Walterscheid, contributed another three assists.
Whitesboro senior Allison Muntz led the Lady Cats with 14 points and an assist. Shaw scored 7 points, and sophomore Bradi Gallaway had six assists.
