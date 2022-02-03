A Whitesboro football player is headed to the college ranks next year.
Jacob Hermes signed with Harding University in the Whitesboro High School library Tuesday morning.
Hermes said Harding was an easy choice after visiting the campus in Arkansas.
“When I got there, I just knew that that was the place I was supposed to be,” Hermes said. “The campus, the facilities and the players that I met (convinced me).”
Hermes was named a first team all-district wide receiver this past year after helping lead Whitesboro to its deepest playoff run in school history. The Bearcats finished as regional finalists, playing playoff games at Abilene Christian University and Globe Life Field.
Whitesboro coach Cody Fagan said he is excited for Hermes.
“It’s just exciting to see a kid who has worked as hard as he has and put in as much to becoming a college athlete finally seeing that dream fulfilled,” Fagan said. “He’s very deserving of it. He’s taken care of, on the field (and) off the field, all the things you ask a kid to do. It’s just fun to see a kid like that that put in all the work, had the season he did… reap those rewards.”
Harding runs a triple option offense, which typically doesn’t feature wide receivers. Hermes said he chose to sign anyway because when opposing defenses sell out to stop the option run, it can create opportunities for him.
“It really helps create the one-on-one matchups,” Hermes said. “That’s what I like. Just having one guy on you and just going one-on-one is what I really like with them running the ball so well.”
Harding, located in Searcy, Arkansas, plays at the NCAA Division II level in the Great American Conference. The Bisons have competed in four-straight Division II playoffs and won the GAC championship this past season. Harding, a private university affiliated with the Churches of Christ, reached the national semifinals in 2017 before falling to eventual national champion Texas A&M-Commerce.
Fagan said Hermes meant a lot to the Whitesboro program, and he is an outstanding teammate.
“Some of my favorite moments are when… different guys would make big plays, and you see in the background of the film, him… not having a whole lot to do with that play, but just going crazy with excitement,” Fagan said. “That’s just the kind of guy he is. He wants team first. He wants the team to win no matter what, whether it’s one of those nights where he got 12 catches or one of those nights where he got none. He’s going to be bought in, all in, and try and do what’s best for the Bearcats.”
