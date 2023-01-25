Callisburg hadn’t beaten Valley View in girls’ basketball since the Lady Eagles moved up to Class 3A, but one Lady Cat helped change that Tuesday night.
Callisburg beat Valley View 45-31 at home, splitting the season series with the Lady Eagles.
Callisburg (11-15 overall, 3-7 District 10-3A) sophomore Laura Hernandez scored 30 points, nearly matching the Lady Eagles’ total herself.
Hernandez gave a lot of credit to everyone around her for her performance.
“The student section was hyping us up, so it was fun,” Hernandez said. “We just moved the ball around so much better. I couldn’t have done it without them passing me the ball, perfect passes… Couldn’t have done it without them.”
The Lady Cats led 7-6 after the first, with Hernandez scoring all their points. She had 16 at halftime, more than Valley View as Callisburg led 19-13. Her teammates did most of the scoring in the third quarter, but she finished with 10 in the fourth to help put the game away.
Callisburg coach Toni Leverett said teams often focus on stopping Hernandez, but it didn’t work this time.
“Sometimes they triple team her, double team her,” Leverett said. “It didn’t affect her at all tonight. She was on, and she took care of business.”
Callisburg juniors Lexi Woolsey and Claire Lewis each scored 5 points, the most by a Lady Cat other than Hernandez.
Valley View (8-16, 4-6) junior Reagan Brinkley led the Lady Eagles with 11, followed by junior Cierra Kemp with 10.
Callisburg won one game in the first round of district play but has started the second round by winning two of its first three.
Hernandez said the Lady Cats are determined to play to their potential.
“We know we can win,” Hernandez said. “We’re capable. We’re athletic. We’ve had a bunch of off games recently, and I think that we’re just tired of it. We wanted to have something go our way.”
Valley View and Callisburg have shared a district since the 2020-21 season. The Lady Eagles had won each head-to-head matchup since then, until this game. Valley View won the first meeting this season 36-23 at home.
Leverett said both teams struggled offensively in the first meeting, so she wanted her players to get off to a better start this time despite playing earlier than usual due to weather.
“I told them, since we had to move up the games, not to come out flat,” Leverett said. “Try to do anything that you could, especially us playing first. The crowd is usually quiet, and it’s cold and rainy. I think they came out, and they attacked. I told them to attack and everybody do their role, and I think everyone did that.”
Callisburg’s win moves the Lady Cats into a tie with Boyd for sixth place. Valley View could have potentially entered into a tie with S&S for fourth, but the loss keeps the Lady Eagles in fifth. It also deals a major blow to their playoff hopes with only the district’s current top four teams left on the schedule.
