4-4A-1

Defensive Utility Player of the Year

Harrison Dempsey

4-3A-1

Co-Defensive Player of the Year

Sterling Gartin, Whitesboro

Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year

Paul Velten, Whitesboro

6-3A-2

Lineman of the Year

Rowan Brown, Callisburg

Utility Player of the Year

Colton Simpson, Callisburg

5-2A-1

MVP

Dawson Foster, Lindsay

Offensive MVP

Clay Fuhrmann, Lindsay

Defensive MVP

Ivan Reyes, Lindsay

Newcomer of the Year

Ryder Bezner, Lindsay

Logan Jenkins, Collinsville

Coaching staff of the Year

Lindsay

7-2A-2

MVP

Colton Deckard, Muenster

Co-Offensive MVP

Grant Hess, Muenster

Defensive lineman of the Year

Logan Stewart, Muenster

Newcomer of the Year

Seth Stoffels, Muenster

Co-Kicker of the Year

Devon Bindel, Muenster; Martie McCoy, Muenster

Coaching staff of the Year

Muenster

TAPPS DIII/IV-1

MVP

Seth Swirczynski, Sacred Heart

All-district teams

Quarterback

First Team

Whitesboro: Mac Harper

Sacred Heart: Ryan Swirczynski

Second Team

Callisburg: Colton Montgomery

Running Back

First Team

Callisburg: Carl Moore

Muenster: Eli Saucer

Sacred Heart: Seth Swirczynski, Nathan Hesse

Second Team

Gainesville: Harrison Dempsey

Whitesboro: Asher Contreras

Collinsville: Rylan Newman

Muenster: Cabett Blake

Sacred Heart: Isaac Salinas

Full Back

First Team

Gainesville: Jayce Morgan

Callisburg: Brayden Trammell

Muenster: Devon Andrews

Tight End

First Team

Lindsay: Ryan Wolf

Second Team

Gainesville: Kyron Smith

Muenster: Gredan Wolf

Wide Receiver

First Team

Whitesboro: Jake Hermes

Callisburg: Grayson Thurman

Collinsville: Nathan Bocanegra

Era: Kyle Greer

Sacred Heart: Max Ganzon, Gus Ganzon

Second Team

Gainesville: Jesse Luna

Whitesboro: Sean Schares

Callisburg: A.J. Cowger

Collinsville: Colin Barnes

Valley View: Wyatt Huber

Lindsay: Kane Wolf

Muenster: Bradley Lutkenhaus, Brody Tyler

Sacred Heart: Zach Hennigan

Offensive Line

First Team

Whitesboro: Cody Vessels

Callisburg: Blake Boren, Jacob Weir

Lindsay: Andrew Goldsmith, Jaden Schumacher

Collinsville: Bryce Johnson

Muenster: Hunter Peel, Daniel Fernandez, Logan Stewart

Sacred Heart: Chris Espinoza, Eli Hess

Second Team

Gainesville: Gavin Emerson, Jovanni Juarez

Whitesboro: Jacob Castillo

Callisburg: Kolton Rohrbough, Hoaky Deanda

Lindsay: Henry Hess, Garrett Tackett

Collinsville: Tyler Fogle, John Trevino

Muenster: Isaac Wolf, Kohl Taylor

Sacred Heart: Trey Thibodaux, Joe Gehirg, Weslee Sprouse

Defensive Line

First Team

Whitesboro: Kyler Murphree, Isaiah Chappell

Callisburg: Blake Boren, Zach White

Lindsay: Nicholas Wolf, Yash Patel

Muenster: Sean Sicking, Hunter Peel

Sacred Heart: Eli Hess, Trey Thibodaux

Second Team

Callisburg: Trenton Blount

Lindsay: Andrew Goldsmith

Muenster: Nate Hesse, Cody Hill, Ty Sanders

Sacred Heart: Michael Villa, Joe Gehirg

Linebacker

First Team

Whitesboro: Jace Sanders, Jacob Smith

Callisburg: Carl Moore, Destin Warr

Collinsville: Trevor O’Neal

Muenster: Cabett Blake, Devon Andrews

Sacred Heart: Chris Espinoza, Seth Swirczynski

Second Team

Whitesboro: Jayce Sanders

Callisburg: Jace Bower, Brayden Trammell

Collinsville: Parker Wells

Muenster: Grant Ward

Sacred Heart: Weslee Sprouse, Isaac Salinas

Defensive Back

First Team

Whitesboro: Torran Naglestad, Sean Schares

Callisburg: Jake Pollard, Greyson Thurman

Lindsay: Colton Hanks

Muenster: Grant Hess, Eli Saucer

Era: Kyle Greer

Sacred Heart: Nathan Hesse, Ryan Swirczynski, Gus Ganzon

Second Team

Gainesville: Cason Evans

Whitesboro: Karter Sluder

Callisburg: Kayden Molina, A.J. Cowger

Lindsay: Hayden Ellender

Collinsville: Jonathan Montanez

Muenster: Connor Walterscheid, Reese Hightower

Era: Jayden Lira, Landen Weaver

Sacred Heart: Max Ganzon

Kicker

First Team

Lindsay: Yash Patel

Second Team

Sacred Heart: Chris Espinoza

Punter

First Team

Sacred Heart: Ryan Swirczynski

Second Team

Whitesboro: Clay Hermes

Callisburg: Colton Montgomery

Honorable Mention

Gainesville: London Daniels, Alexus Huerta, Matthew Sebade

Whitesboro: Greyson Ledbetter, Julian Chavez

Callisburg: Kayden Molina, Jace Bower, Brady Tischler, Jacob Dennington, Zach White, Shelby Price, Joseph Serna, Caden Flanagan

Valley View: Hunter Ghyers, Dayton Findley, Wyatt Isbell, Lawson Links

Lindsay: Reece Mills, Landry Rogers

Collinsville: Garrett Trevino, Hunter Vannoy, Nick Cox

Muenster: Grant Ward, Gabe Grewing, Gabe Grewing, Marcus Anderle, Shane Hess

Era: Jarren Twiner, Weston Griffin, Connor Weatherly, Simon Buchanan, Rowdy Whited, Alex Weaver, Weston Griffin, Seth Velasquez

