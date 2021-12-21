Superlatives
4-4A-1
Defensive Utility Player of the Year
Harrison Dempsey
4-3A-1
Co-Defensive Player of the Year
Sterling Gartin, Whitesboro
Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year
Paul Velten, Whitesboro
6-3A-2
Lineman of the Year
Rowan Brown, Callisburg
Utility Player of the Year
Colton Simpson, Callisburg
5-2A-1
MVP
Dawson Foster, Lindsay
Offensive MVP
Clay Fuhrmann, Lindsay
Defensive MVP
Ivan Reyes, Lindsay
Newcomer of the Year
Ryder Bezner, Lindsay
Logan Jenkins, Collinsville
Coaching staff of the Year
Lindsay
7-2A-2
MVP
Colton Deckard, Muenster
Co-Offensive MVP
Grant Hess, Muenster
Defensive lineman of the Year
Logan Stewart, Muenster
Newcomer of the Year
Seth Stoffels, Muenster
Co-Kicker of the Year
Devon Bindel, Muenster; Martie McCoy, Muenster
Coaching staff of the Year
Muenster
TAPPS DIII/IV-1
MVP
Seth Swirczynski, Sacred Heart
All-district teams
Quarterback
First Team
Whitesboro: Mac Harper
Sacred Heart: Ryan Swirczynski
Second Team
Callisburg: Colton Montgomery
Running Back
First Team
Callisburg: Carl Moore
Muenster: Eli Saucer
Sacred Heart: Seth Swirczynski, Nathan Hesse
Second Team
Gainesville: Harrison Dempsey
Whitesboro: Asher Contreras
Collinsville: Rylan Newman
Muenster: Cabett Blake
Sacred Heart: Isaac Salinas
Full Back
First Team
Gainesville: Jayce Morgan
Callisburg: Brayden Trammell
Muenster: Devon Andrews
Tight End
First Team
Lindsay: Ryan Wolf
Second Team
Gainesville: Kyron Smith
Muenster: Gredan Wolf
Wide Receiver
First Team
Whitesboro: Jake Hermes
Callisburg: Grayson Thurman
Collinsville: Nathan Bocanegra
Era: Kyle Greer
Sacred Heart: Max Ganzon, Gus Ganzon
Second Team
Gainesville: Jesse Luna
Whitesboro: Sean Schares
Callisburg: A.J. Cowger
Collinsville: Colin Barnes
Valley View: Wyatt Huber
Lindsay: Kane Wolf
Muenster: Bradley Lutkenhaus, Brody Tyler
Sacred Heart: Zach Hennigan
Offensive Line
First Team
Whitesboro: Cody Vessels
Callisburg: Blake Boren, Jacob Weir
Lindsay: Andrew Goldsmith, Jaden Schumacher
Collinsville: Bryce Johnson
Muenster: Hunter Peel, Daniel Fernandez, Logan Stewart
Sacred Heart: Chris Espinoza, Eli Hess
Second Team
Gainesville: Gavin Emerson, Jovanni Juarez
Whitesboro: Jacob Castillo
Callisburg: Kolton Rohrbough, Hoaky Deanda
Lindsay: Henry Hess, Garrett Tackett
Collinsville: Tyler Fogle, John Trevino
Muenster: Isaac Wolf, Kohl Taylor
Sacred Heart: Trey Thibodaux, Joe Gehirg, Weslee Sprouse
Defensive Line
First Team
Whitesboro: Kyler Murphree, Isaiah Chappell
Callisburg: Blake Boren, Zach White
Lindsay: Nicholas Wolf, Yash Patel
Muenster: Sean Sicking, Hunter Peel
Sacred Heart: Eli Hess, Trey Thibodaux
Second Team
Callisburg: Trenton Blount
Lindsay: Andrew Goldsmith
Muenster: Nate Hesse, Cody Hill, Ty Sanders
Sacred Heart: Michael Villa, Joe Gehirg
Linebacker
First Team
Whitesboro: Jace Sanders, Jacob Smith
Callisburg: Carl Moore, Destin Warr
Collinsville: Trevor O’Neal
Muenster: Cabett Blake, Devon Andrews
Sacred Heart: Chris Espinoza, Seth Swirczynski
Second Team
Whitesboro: Jayce Sanders
Callisburg: Jace Bower, Brayden Trammell
Collinsville: Parker Wells
Muenster: Grant Ward
Sacred Heart: Weslee Sprouse, Isaac Salinas
Defensive Back
First Team
Whitesboro: Torran Naglestad, Sean Schares
Callisburg: Jake Pollard, Greyson Thurman
Lindsay: Colton Hanks
Muenster: Grant Hess, Eli Saucer
Era: Kyle Greer
Sacred Heart: Nathan Hesse, Ryan Swirczynski, Gus Ganzon
Second Team
Gainesville: Cason Evans
Whitesboro: Karter Sluder
Callisburg: Kayden Molina, A.J. Cowger
Lindsay: Hayden Ellender
Collinsville: Jonathan Montanez
Muenster: Connor Walterscheid, Reese Hightower
Era: Jayden Lira, Landen Weaver
Sacred Heart: Max Ganzon
Kicker
First Team
Lindsay: Yash Patel
Second Team
Sacred Heart: Chris Espinoza
Punter
First Team
Sacred Heart: Ryan Swirczynski
Second Team
Whitesboro: Clay Hermes
Callisburg: Colton Montgomery
Honorable Mention
Gainesville: London Daniels, Alexus Huerta, Matthew Sebade
Whitesboro: Greyson Ledbetter, Julian Chavez
Callisburg: Kayden Molina, Jace Bower, Brady Tischler, Jacob Dennington, Zach White, Shelby Price, Joseph Serna, Caden Flanagan
Valley View: Hunter Ghyers, Dayton Findley, Wyatt Isbell, Lawson Links
Lindsay: Reece Mills, Landry Rogers
Collinsville: Garrett Trevino, Hunter Vannoy, Nick Cox
Muenster: Grant Ward, Gabe Grewing, Gabe Grewing, Marcus Anderle, Shane Hess
Era: Jarren Twiner, Weston Griffin, Connor Weatherly, Simon Buchanan, Rowdy Whited, Alex Weaver, Weston Griffin, Seth Velasquez
