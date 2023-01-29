For the second-straight week, possible inclement weather is affecting local high school sports.
All area basketball games scheduled for Tuesday have been moved up to Monday.
Gainesville vs Wichita Falls (in Gainesville)
No sub-varsity games. Varsity girls start at 5 p.m., boys at 6:15.
Lindsay vs Muenster (in Lindsay)
JV girls start at 4:30 p.m., followed by JV boys, varsity girls, then varsity boys.
Valley View vs Whitesboro (in Valley View)
JV girls start at 4:30 p.m., followed by JV boys, varsity girls, then varsity boys.
Callisburg vs Ponder (in Callisburg)
No sub-varsity games. Varsity girls start at 4:30 p.m., boys to follow.
Era vs Tioga (in Era)
JV girls start at 4:30 p.m., followed by JV boys, varsity girls, then varsity boys.
Collinsville vs Alvord (in Collinsville)
JV boys start at 5 p.m., followed by varsity girls, then varsity boys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.