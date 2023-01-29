For the second-straight week, possible inclement weather is affecting local high school sports.
All area basketball games scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed. These games will be made up at dates to be determined by the respective schools.
Schools previously attempted to get the games in by playing Monday, but each school district ultimately decided to postpone until either later in the week or an open playing date.
The Gainesville Daily Register will provide updates on new dates when they become available.
