Whitesboro recently got one of its top girls’ basketball players back from injury, and she led the Lady Cats to a dominant victory Friday night.
Whitesboro finished the first round of district play with a 70-24 home win against Callisburg.
Whitesboro (18-9 overall, 5-2 District 10-3A) junior Olivia Hildebrand hadn’t played until the first week of January due to injury. She said it feels great to be back on the court.
“My teammates supported me the whole way through recovery and hyped me up as soon as I got back in,” Hildebrand said. “Maybe a little bit of rust conditioning-wise, but other than that, I feel like I was pretty good.”
Hildebrand scored a game-high 20 points, and senior Allison Muntz scored 13. Both did so in two and a half quarters of work as Whitesboro pulled its starters with 3:29 remaining in the third, leading 54-18.
Whitesboro coach Jared Messer said Hildebrand is still getting back into rhythm.
“It was good to see her go out and shoot it well and play aggressive inside, as well,” Messer said. “We’re hoping to keep getting her in shape and getting her ready so as we go down this stretch run and the playoffs, we’re ready to go.”
Callisburg (9-14, 1-6) had trouble stopping Whitesboro’s offense. Whitesboro led 5-0 before Callisburg got on the board and didn’t let up. The hosts led 27-5 after the first quarter and 44-9 at halftime.
Hildebrand said Whitesboro had some high-energy practices leading up to this game, and it helped the team play well from the start.
“I think we came out pretty confident,” Hildebrand said. “We were just ready to go from the beginning, and obviously, it showed.”
Whitesboro shot well from outside, especially early. Whitesboro connected on nine 3-pointers, including eight in the first half. Muntz made three, Hildebrand two. A’Niyah Shaw, Za’Niyah Shaw, Zalenka Brannan and Lindsay Hermes each hit one.
Messer said Whitesboro struggled offensively early this season but is shooting better lately.
“The girls have worked hard on it in practice and shoot with confidence,” Messer said. “That’s really a key as we finish up district here in the second round and hopefully get into the playoffs, just shooting with confidence, being able to knock down some shots in big games.”
Callisburg started the second half with its best shooting of the night. Senior Ashlyn Wandell hit two 3-pointers, and junior Lexi Woolsey made one as Callisburg started the half on a 9-6 run. It didn’t last as Whitesboro scored the quarter’s final 11 points.
With district play halfway finished, Whitesboro sits in third place, Callisburg seventh. Whitesboro’s two losses came 43-33 at first-place Paradise and 52-50 at second-place Ponder. The Lady Cats still get both opponents at home, giving them an opportunity to try and move up the standings. They will also have Hildebrand on the court, something they didn’t have against Paradise the first time.
