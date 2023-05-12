AUSTIN – Whitesboro junior Olivia Hildebrand won silver Thursday as Whitesboro and Gainesville competed in the UIL state track and field meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Hildebrand finished second in the Class 3A girls’ discus throw at 145 feet, 11 inches. She was accompanied at state by two other Lady Cats, Aubrey Beam and Zalenka Brannan, who helped Whitesboro finish tied for 10th with Bushland. New London West Rusk won the state championship.
Gainesville sent three athletes to the Class 4A meet. Aneesa White led the way, finishing fifth in both the girls’ 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Her teammate, Desiree Sheffield, helped the Lady Leopards claim a share of 35th place with several other schools.
Ja’vaun Hendricks was the lone Leopard to compete. He finished sixth in the 200-meter dash while also competing in the 100-meter dash. His performance gave Gainesville 44th place out of 76 participating teams.
Canyon won the girls’ 4A state championship, and Gilmer won the boys’ title.
Whitesboro girls
Olivia Hildebrand – discus, second (145’ 11”)
Zalenka Brannan – 800m run, ninth (2:24.44)
Aubrey Beam – 1600m run, sixth (5:19.06)
Aubrey Beam – 3200m run, fourth (11:23.81)
Gainesville girls
Desiree Sheffield – 200m dash, ninth (26.52)
Aneesa White – 100m hurdles, fifth (15.07)
Aneesa White – 300m hurdles, fifth (45.27)
Gainesville boys
Ja’vaun Hendricks – 100m dash, eighth (10.74)
Ja’van Hendricks – 200m dash, sixth (21.60)
