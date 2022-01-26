Whitesboro overcame a slow start on the road thanks to a career night from a sophomore.
The Whitesboro girls’ basketball team defeated Callisburg 53-25 Tuesday night in a district game at Callisburg.
No. 24 Whitesboro (22-7 overall, 9-1 District 10-3A) continued its winning ways due to a career-best 30-point night from Olivia Hildebrand.
Callisburg (5-21, 0-10) briefly led after scoring first, but Whitesboro quickly took the lead and never relinquished it.
Whitesboro coach Nick Hiebert said Hildebrand played with the aggressiveness he needed from her.
“She attacked the goal,” Hiebert said. “We kinda just told her at a certain point, you’re going to have to get the ball in the middle, and you’re going to have to take over. Use your body. You’re going to have to use the strength that you work hard for, and you’re going to have to get in there and rebound. She did a phenomenal job of that. She attacked relentlessly, and it paid off.”
Hildebrand scored 2 points in the first quarter, but 8 in the second and 13 in the third helped her and the visiting Lady Cats build the lead. She added 7 in the fourth.
Whitesboro led 13-10 midway through the second quarter after a 6-0 run from Callisburg. Between the second and third quarters, Whitesboro answered with a 23-2 run, taking firm control. Hildebrand scored the final 8 points of the first half, then scored 4 of the first 7 of the second.
Hiebert said Whitesboro has allowed a few early runs from opponents in recent road games.
“Our last two road games, we’ve had lulls in the second quarter, third quarter,” Hiebert said. “It’s hard to get energized when you don’t necessarily have our home crowd behind us giving us that boost that we need, but they did it themselves today. After we walked out of the locker room, they talked, made sure everyone was on the same page before we took the floor again.”
The game started slowly for both teams. Callisburg sophomore Claire Lewis scored the first points with 4:15 to play in the first quarter. Whitesboro tied the game 29 seconds later with a shot by Maci Graves, assisted by Hildebrand. Graves then assisted Skyler Brannan on the go-ahead bucket. Whitesboro led the rest of the night.
Hildebrand said Whitesboro got into rhythm as the game progressed.
“We started to get better looks, be patient with the ball,” Hildebrand said. “Get our passes good. We weren’t throwing them away. We were getting them inside and getting better looks than we were.”
Hildebrand was the only player for either team to reach double figures. Whitesboro junior Allison Muntz and Callisburg freshman Laura Hernandez each scored 9 points.
