The Muenster girls' basketball team and Celina boys' basketball team won the 2021 Holiday Classic championships. After the tournament, the all-tournament teams were announced.

Girls

MVP: Martie McCoy, Muenster

Muenster: Brooklyn Duncan, Brooke Tyler

Era: Kiara Franklin, Ella Haseloff

Gainesville: Landrie Polk

Lindsay: Mia Hunt

Howe: Kendall Griffin

Pampa: Cambry Dyer

Van Alstyne JV: Elaina Flores

Boys

MVP: Cooper St. Aubin, Celina

Celina: Naod Dereje

Grace Baptist: Brave Rutsindura, Dominick Stewart

Callisburg: Waymon Gilkey, Jesse Klein

Lindsay: Dawson Foster, Kirtan Patel

Dodd City: Ashton Balvin

Fort Worth Country Day: Will Bruce

Nazareth: Tanner Birkenfeld

