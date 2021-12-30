The Muenster girls' basketball team and Celina boys' basketball team won the 2021 Holiday Classic championships. After the tournament, the all-tournament teams were announced.
Girls
MVP: Martie McCoy, Muenster
Muenster: Brooklyn Duncan, Brooke Tyler
Era: Kiara Franklin, Ella Haseloff
Gainesville: Landrie Polk
Lindsay: Mia Hunt
Howe: Kendall Griffin
Pampa: Cambry Dyer
Van Alstyne JV: Elaina Flores
Boys
MVP: Cooper St. Aubin, Celina
Celina: Naod Dereje
Grace Baptist: Brave Rutsindura, Dominick Stewart
Callisburg: Waymon Gilkey, Jesse Klein
Lindsay: Dawson Foster, Kirtan Patel
Dodd City: Ashton Balvin
Fort Worth Country Day: Will Bruce
Nazareth: Tanner Birkenfeld
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.