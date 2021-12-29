High school basketball tournaments returned this year after a season off, and Cooke County’s biggest tips off this week.
The 2021 Holiday Classic runs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Callisburg and Lindsay high schools, featuring 28 teams — 16 boys’ teams and 12 girls’ teams.
Lindsay, Callisburg, Muenster, Era, Valley View, Sacred Heart and Collinsville will join Saint Jo, Celina, Pilot Point, Nazareth, Pottsboro, Dodd City, Fort Worth Trinity Valley, Fort Worth Country Day and Grace Baptist (MS) in the boys’ bracket. Lindsay is hosting its opening game against Saint Jo on Tuesday, with all other boys’ games being played at Callisburg.
The girls’ tournament will see Gainesville, Callisburg, Lindsay, Muenster, Era, Valley View and Sacred Heart compete alongside Howe, Pampa, Pilot Point, Dallas Life Oak Cliff and the Van Alstyne JV. Callisburg will open the tournament at home against Era. All other girls’ games will be played at Lindsay the first two days before moving to Callisburg on Thursday.
Callisburg will open both the main gym and auxiliary gym, allowing two games to be played at once. Games played at Lindsay are one at a time.
Muenster figures to be among the favorites in both tournaments. The Hornets enter the week at 11-1, while the Lady Hornets are 14-3. The boys open their run against Dodd City, a quality Class 1A opponent which enters the tournament at 11-5.
The Callisburg boys will also have high expectations for the week as the Wildcats enter at 10-5. While they have hit a slight rough patch lately, this is a playoff-caliber Class 3A squad which will be a tough out for anyone in the field.
Another contender, Trinity Valley, is 9-6 but has won its past eight games. The Trojans are the only team to beat Muenster thus far. Meanwhile, Grace Baptist enters the week at 13-3. The lone out-of-state squad is playing an independent schedule with a multitude of non-Mississippi opponents, so the Eagles are used to travel.
On the girls’ side, Class 3A Life Oak Cliff comes in at 10-5 and will provide an immediate test for Muenster as the Lady Hornets’ first opponent. Era and Pampa are both 11-7. Era has won four of its past six, while Pampa has won five of six.
Each boys’ team will play an opening-round game Tuesday. Winners of these games will advance to the gold bracket, while losers will head to the silver bracket. Regardless of bracket, each team will play its second game Tuesday afternoon, then a third Wednesday.
The seventh-place games for both brackets will be held Wednesday afternoon, with the championship, third-place and fifth-place games happening Thursday.
With a smaller field, the girls will use a different format. The teams have been grouped into pools of three, with each team playing both of its pool-mates. Pool A contains Muenster, Life Oak Cliff and Pilot Point. Pool B has Lindsay, Sacred Heart and Pampa. Pool C features Callisburg, Era and Van Alstyne JV. Pool D includes Gainesville, Valley View and Howe.
Pool play will open Tuesday and conclude Wednesday morning. Pool winners will advance to the gold bracket, runners-up to the silver bracket and third-place teams to the bronze bracket. Each team will play its first bracket game Wednesday afternoon, then its last Thursday at Callisburg.
The tournament will conclude with the championship games Thursday evening at Callisburg. The girls’ silver championship will tip off at 3 p.m., followed by the boys’ silver, girls’ gold and boys’ gold championships. All four will be played in the main gym.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.