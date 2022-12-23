The annual Holiday Classic basketball tournament is set for this week as local teams return to the court following the Christmas break.
Callisburg will host all games this year in both the boys’ and girls’ tournaments, taking advantage of both the main and auxiliary gyms.
This year’s Classic consists of 12 boys’ and 12 girls’ teams. The teams will be divided into groups of three for pool play. The winner of each pool will advance to the gold bracket, runners up to the silver bracket, and third place teams to the bronze bracket.
As always, the field is filled with Cooke County and other nearby teams. Among the boys’ teams are Callisburg, Lindsay, Era, Sacred Heart, Muenster, Valley View and Collinsville. The other participants are Pilot Point, Sanger, the Red River Rattlers, Fort Worth Trinity Valley and Fort Worth Country Day.
On the girls’ side, Callisburg, Gainesville, Era, Sacred Heart, Collinsville, Muenster and the Muenster JV will take part alongside Howe, Pilot Point, Nocona, S&S and Pampa.
The tournament kicks off 9 a.m. Wednesday with the Callisburg boys playing Lindsay and the Callisburg girls facing Muenster JV.
Boys’ pool play will also feature matchups between Era and Sacred Heart and between Muenster and Valley View. Girls’ pool play will include games between Gainesville and Collinsville and between Era and Sacred Heart.
Pool play will wrap up Thursday, followed by the semifinals in each bracket. Each team will play its final game Friday. The girls’ gold championship is set for 5:30, with the boys’ gold championship to follow at 6:45. Both will be in the main gym.
The Muenster Lady Hornets won the girls’ tournament last year, making them an obvious choice to be one of the favorites. Last year’s runners-up, Era, already have several wins against some of the teams in the tournament this season. Collinsville enters the tournament having won four of its past five, with two of those coming against tournament teams.
Nocona will be a formidable opponent as the Lady Indians enter the tournament 16-0. Howe is another team to watch after the Lady Bulldogs finished second in the Era Classic earlier this month. S&S will also be a tough out.
Neither of last year’s finalists in the boys’ gold bracket, Celina and Grace Baptist (MS), are back this year, so the championship is up for grabs. Callisburg took third last year at Lindsay’s expense, so both will be eyeing a title this time.
The Knights have won four of their past five games, while Callisburg has been up and down lately. Muenster has also won four of five and will be looking for a better outing than in last year’s Classic.
The Red River Rattlers won the Era Classic, making them a contender this week. Country Day is riding a six-game win streak.
There are a handful of local teams not participating in the Classic, but most will be in action elsewhere this week. The Gainesville Leopards are playing in the Rio Vista Christmas Shootout on Tuesday and Wednesday before hosting a visiting Australian school, Newington from the greater Sydney area, Friday.
The Lindsay girls, who hosted Classic games last year, will instead play in the Boles Holiday Invitational in Quinlan. Both Whitesboro teams will participate in the Leonard Holiday Tournament.
