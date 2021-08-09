The First State Bank Holliday Classic high school basketball tournament is back for the 2021 season.
After not being held in 2020, the tournament returns with a 16-team varsity boys' bracket and a 12-team varsity girls' bracket.
Lindsay and Callisburg will jointly host the tournament, which had previously been hosted in some capacity by North Central Texas College since 1988.
The boys' teams scheduled to participate include Callisburg, Era, Lindsay, Muenster, Sacred Heart, Collinsville, Saint Jo, Pilot Point, Celina, Dodd City, Pottsboro, Nazareth, Fort Worth Country Day, Fort Worth Trinity Valley and Grace Baptist (MS). The final team is yet to be announced.
The scheduled girls' teams are Gainesville, Callisburg, Era, Lindsay, Muenster, Sacred Heart, Valley View, Dodd City, Pilot Point, Howe, Tioga and Pampa.
Brackets will be released at a later date. Each team will play four games over three days.
The Holliday Classic is set for Dec. 28-30.
