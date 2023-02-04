Muenster got some revenge Saturday on the road at Lindsay.
The Hornet basketball team beat Lindsay 43-28, evening the season series after Lindsay’s win in Muenster last month.
Muenster (18-8 overall, 7-2 District 13-2A) took the lead in the first quarter and never surrendered it.
Lindsay (12-15, 6-3) tried to fight back but never truly threatened the Hornet lead in the second half.
Muenster coach Kyle Cavitt said the Hornets bounced back well after falling at home to Collinsville the previous day.
“I feel like we just finally put four quarters of consistent effort in, especially on the defensive end,” Cavitt said. “Anytime you hold somebody to 28 points, that’s usually a good sign that you’re playing well, at least defensively.”
Lindsay led 5-2 early in the game, but Muenster took the lead with an 11-0 run and led the rest of the day. The Hornets built their lead to 24-7 late in the second quarter before Lindsay senior Yash Patel hit a shot plus the free throw to make it 24-10 at the break. His 3 points, which came in the final 30 seconds, were Lindsay’s only second-quarter points.
Muenster senior Devon Bindel said the Hornets’ defense made the difference in the game.
“We all got together and just really got after it on the defensive end,” Bindel said. “We got in their face, put up the pressure, and just got really intense.”
The Hornets seemed primed to run away with it, but the Knights fought back in the third quarter. They outscored Muenster 10-4 to make it an 8-point game, but that was as close as Lindsay got. As the Knights racked up fouls, Muenster shot 11-of-18 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and pulled away.
Cavitt said Lindsay coach Chris Cornelison made some adjustments at halftime which worked for a while.
“They picked up their pressure a little bit,” Cavitt said. “Kind of picked us up a little more full court, even jumped in the press some. I think it kind of caught us off guard. Had some turnovers. They got some easy baskets off of it. They got themselves to the free throw line a little bit more. They really attacked. (Cornelison) made some good adjustments during the third quarter, but luckily, we were able to weather the storm.”
Bindel led all scorers with 15 points. Muenster junior Seth Stoffels scored 9, all in the second quarter.
Lindsay senior Dawson Foster led the Knights with 10 points, followed by Patel with 7.
This game had originally been scheduled for Jan. 31 but was postponed due to weather. Since Muenster hadn’t played the previous Friday, the Hornets went 10 days without playing, then had to play Collinsville and Lindsay in a period of fewer than 24 hours.
Muenster and Lindsay have both clinched playoff spots along with Collinsville and Alvord. Muenster is now half a game behind first-place Collinsville. If both win out, they will finish tied for first. The Hornets have only the non-playoff teams left, while the Pirates host Lindsay on Tuesday.
