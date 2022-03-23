Era survived a late push from Tioga to earn its first district win of the season Tuesday afternoon.
The Era baseball team defeated Tioga 14-11 on a cold, windy day at Hornet Park.
Era (9-3 overall, 1-2 District 11-2A) took the lead with 5 unearned runs in the bottom of the first and led the rest of the way. Tioga scored 6 runs in the sixth inning, but the Bulldogs couldn’t come all the way back from the huge deficit they built.
Era coach Scott Bishop said though the Hornets let Tioga get back in it late, they will take a win however they can get it.
“We kept battling, kept fighting,” Bishop said. “(Jarren Twiner) came in and closed it off. Proud of the way we hit the ball today. We hit the ball a heck of a lot better. We just gotta be able to finish that thing off.”
Era led 14-5 after the fifth inning. Tioga began to rally with back-to-back one-out singles. After a fly out to left for the second out, the next seven Bulldogs reached base. Tioga used three hits, two walks, three hit batsman and two errors to plate 6 runs, with 1 being earned.
Era changed pitchers three times in the inning before Jarren Twiner entered and immediately induced a ground ball to short stop for the third out.
Twiner came back in the seventh inning. The leadoff hitter reached on an error, but Twiner stranded him at third after retiring the next three hitters to end the game. Twiner earned a save after retiring four of the five hitters he faced.
Bishop said he trusts Twiner to do a good job in this type of situation.
“He’s a kid who’s going to stick his nose in the ground,” Bishop said. “He’s going to try to get it done. All we needed him to do was throw strikes, and that’s what he did. He did a great job.”
Luke Karnes hit 1-for-1 with 2 RBIs and 3 runs for the Hornets. Caleb Newton hit 1-for-3 with 3 RBIs, and Cooper Weatherly hit 1-for-1 with an RBI and 3 runs. Twiner hit 1-for-2 with 3 runs.
Newton earned the win as the starting pitcher. He went 5.2 innings, allowing 2 earned runs on three hits. He struck out four Bulldogs while walking two.
With strong winds affecting fly balls, there were plenty of fielding errors. Era committed five, while Tioga committed nine. In total, 6 of the combined 25 runs scored were earned.
In the Hornets’ previous game, Trenton came from behind to beat the Hornets. Tioga attempted to do the same, but Era did enough to hang on to the lead. Bishop said it is a sign of growth.
“We’re a young team,” Bishop said. “We’re still growing. We’re still getting better. I’m really proud of the way we hit the ball today, throughout the game. Ran the bases pretty well. Made a couple of mistakes on third, but we’ll get better at that. Super proud of the way the kids responded.”
