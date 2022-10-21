Muenster pulled away in the second half Friday night as the Hornets won their second-straight Kraut Bowl.
The Muenster football team defeated Lindsay 38-23 at Knight Field, clinching a playoff spot.
Muenster (4-4 overall, 3-1 District 8-2A Division II) moves into a three-way tie for second after Santo’s loss to Collinsville.
Lindsay (1-8, 1-4) will miss the playoffs after a challenging season.
Muenster coach Brady Carney said the Hornets overcame some mistakes in the second quarter.
“I thought we ran the football well to begin with,” Carney said. “Second quarter, we just kept putting ourselves in a bind with the penalties, so we never could get anything going again. They took over the second quarter, but I was really proud of our kids for how they responded in the second half.”
The game was tied at 14 at halftime. Muenster started the half by forcing a quick punt, then marching downfield to score. Senior quarterback Devon Bindel gave Muenster the lead on an 8-yard run.
Carney said the Hornets needed a good start to the half.
“I felt like if we could come out and score that first possession, we’d kind of get in rhythm a little bit,” Carney said. “We did and held on to it throughout the game. It wasn’t anything (the coaches) did. We made a few adjustments on defense. We just told them it was on them to go out and execute.”
The teams traded punts before Lindsay cut into the deficit early in the fourth quarter. Yash Patel kicked a 34-yard field goal into the wind, making it 21-17 Muenster.
Muenster responded quickly with a three-play touchdown drive, capped off by a 21-yard run by Bindel. Bindel scored his third touchdown of the game on the Hornets’ next drive, this one a 10-yard run.
After Bindel extended the lead with a 40-yard field goal, Lindsay found the end zone one last time. Hayden Ellender slipped behind the Muenster defense, and Dawson Foster found him on an 81-yard touchdown pass.
Lindsay got the ball back late in the game, but Muenster senior Connor Walterscheid intercepted a deep pass to seal it.
Bindel said the defense and run game gave the Hornets a special win.
“It feels great,” Bindel said. “Going to Lindsay with the Kraut Bowl in a rivalry, you never know what’s going to happen. It’s good to win.”
Muenster led 14-0 early, but Lindsay didn’t fold. Nicholas Wolf scored on a 3-yard run, and Simon Thurman tied the game with a 68-yard run. The Knights’ defense forced a pair of punts to help the offense get back in the game.
Lindsay coach Casey Jones said the Knights got back in the game by running the ball.
“We had struggled all year to really find something to hang our hat on, run-game wise,” Jones said. “Last couple of weeks, we’ve been able to run the ball a little more effectively. I think that was the big thing. We were able to run the ball and kind of get some momentum on some big runs and kept us from having to throw the ball down the field.”
