PARIS – Muenster used a big fourth-quarter run Saturday night to pull away and earn another playoff victory.
The Hornets basketball team defeated McLeod 45-32 in the area round at Chisum High School.
No. 22 Muenster (28-3) never trailed as the Hornets avenged their loss to the Longhorns in the regional tournament two years ago.
McLeod (26-12) didn’t make it easy for the Hornets. The Longhorns kept it close most of the game before Muenster pulled away at the end.
Muenster coach Lynn Cook said for most of the game, the Hornets played the best they had all season against a zone defense. He also said they played well defensively, though McLeod made it tough.
“Credit to McLeod,” Cook said. “They knocked down some shots. They did not have an uncontested shot. We had a hand in their face, and they were knocking down shots. You tip your hat, and you hope you come down, and you match their score so you can get back in the lead or extend your lead or catch up, whatever the case may be.”
Muenster called a timeout with 6:08 to play, leading 31-30. The momentum had largely been with McLeod since midway through the third quarter, and the Hornets needed a response. Senior Grant Hess, junior Colton Deckard and sophomore Brody Tyler scored much-needed shots to pad the lead.
McLeod began fouling, and Deckard, Hess, junior Eli Saucer and senior Andrew Flaming combined to go 6-of-9 from the free throw line in the final minute and a half. The Hornets defense gave up just 3 fourth-quarter points as they pulled away.
The Hornets finished the game on a 14-2 run after the timeout. Cook said the Hornets did a better job against McLeod’s press defense in the fourth.
“We got the ball to the right spots and finished on the back end, and that fueled all of it,” Cook said. “We found our rhythm in our half-court offense when we didn’t score in transition or against the press. We were able to get the looks that we wanted that we were getting in the first half in the fourth quarter and knock those shots down. And all night long, I thought we did a really good job of crashing the boards and getting second and third opportunities or drawing fouls.”
Muenster ended the second quarter and opened the third with a 13-0 run, pushing its lead to 29-15. The Hornets hadn’t led by more than 6 before the run. McLeod called a timeout with 5:21 remaining in the third, then responded in a big way.
The Longhorns outscored the Hornets 14-0 the rest of the quarter, tying the game at 29, the first tie since 0-0. Saucer scored first in the fourth, ensuring McLeod didn’t take the lead.
Cook credited his team’s experience for not allowing McLeod to lead.
“We have to rely on our experience,” Cook said. “We are senior- and junior-heavy with rotation minutes, and those guys know what to expect. They know how to handle the situation. They know how to handle the stage, and I thought it showed tonight.”
Hess led the Hornets with 12 points, followed by junior Devon Bindel with 10. McLeod senior Tyler Williams scored a game-high 16 points, and senior Braden Parker scored 12.
