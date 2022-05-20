HENRIETTA – After nearly six hours of baseball and a pair of high-scoring contests, Muenster secured a place in the fourth round.
The Muenster baseball team swept Archer City in a regional quarterfinal doubleheader Thursday at Henrietta High School. The Hornets won the first game 22-5 in six innings, then won 10-6 in game two.
Muenster (23-11) only trailed for half an inning between the two games as it advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2018. The Hornets also swept Archer City in the third round that year.
Archer City (19-8) had its 15-game winning streak snapped. The Wildcats hadn’t lost since March 24 in the first of two district games against Windthorst.
Muenster coach Josh Wheeler said the Hornets had a mixed performance.
“I thought we hit the ball decent,” Wheeler said. “They shouldn’t score that many runs, the way we played. I thought we hit the ball well for the most part and done some good things on the offensive end, just our defense wasn’t very good.”
Muenster set a new season high for runs in the first game. The Hornets erupted for 7 in the top of the first inning, later adding 9 in the sixth. Brody Tyler hit 4-for-5, all doubles. He collected 9 RBIs and scored twice. Two of his doubles cleared loaded bases.
“God was with me,” Tyler said. “Did really good. Just saw the ball well. Couldn’t get nothing past me.”
Muenster starting pitcher Colton Deckard held the Wildcats to two hits. All of Archer City’s runs were unearned after seven Muenster errors. Seth Stoffels relieved Deckard in the fourth and closed out the game, retiring all five batters he faced, striking out four.
Game one lasted nearly three hours thanks to long innings and a delay following the home plate umpire being injured by a pitch.
Game two proved a tighter affair. Archer City scored 2 in the top of the first, but Muenster answered with 3 in the bottom half and led the rest of the game. Deckard hit a 2-run home run in the second.
Archer City chipped away at the lead with 2 runs each in the third and fourth innings, making it 8-6. Although Muenster starter Cody Hill dominated the bottom part of the Wildcats’ lineup, the top of the order pulled Archer City back into the game.
Once again, the Hornets sent Stoffels to the mound in relief. He pitched the final two innings, again retiring every hitter he faced. Between the two games, Stoffels pitched 4.0 innings and struck out eight hitters.
Wheeler said Stoffels did well in relief.
“He threw all his pitches for strikes,” Wheeler said. “He was excellent on the mound. He looked like our (number) one.”
Meanwhile, Archer City starter Hudson Williams rebounded from the first two innings to post three-straight zeros on the scoreboard, keeping the game within reach. The Wildcats were forced to pull him in the sixth due to pitch count rules after 109 pitches, and the Hornets quickly added a pair of insurance runs en route to victory.
Muenster will face the winner between Bosqueville and Tolar in the regional semifinals.
