The second day of the Holiday Classic wasn’t quite as friendly to area boys’ basketball teams as the first, but it nevertheless provided some exciting tournament action.
Muenster won a rare crosstown matchup with Sacred Heart, while the Tigers later rebounded with an impressive comeback against Collinsville.
Lindsay and Callisburg couldn’t match their day one success, but the Knights and Wildcats will meet Thursday in the gold bracket third place game. Valley View will face Forth Worth Trinity Valley in the silver bracket third place game, while Muenster will take on Saint Jo in the silver consolation championship.
Grace Baptist (MS) and Celina will play in the gold championship game, and Nazareth will meet Fort Worth Country Day in the silver title game.
Collinsville, Sacred Heart and Era finished their tournament runs Wednesday, as did Pottsboro.
Saint Jo 57, Collinsville 46
Collinsville fell to Saint Jo after a rough fourth quarter. The Pirates led 43-40 after the third quarter in what had been a fairly tight game throughout. Saint Jo finished by outscoring Collinsville 17-7 in the final quarter to earn its first win of the tournament.
Collinsville sophomore Carter Scott led the Pirates with 15 points, followed by sophomore Landon Carpenter with 12.
Nazareth 48, Trinity Valley 20
Nazareth secured a spot in the silver bracket championship with a win against Trinity Valley. The Swifts trailed 7-4 after the first but scored 17 in the second to take control. After a low-scoring third, Nazareth exploded for a 23-point fourth quarter end any doubt about the result.
Muenster 56, Sacred Heart 31
Muenster earned hometown bragging rights with a win against neighbor Sacred Heart. The Hornets shut out the Tigers in the first quarter and led 26-4 at halftime. Sacred Heart did much better in the second half and outscored Muenster 16-15 in the fourth, but the game was already well out of reach.
Muenster senior Andrew Flaming and sophomore Brody Tyler led the way with 11 points each. Sacred Heart senior Max Ganzon and junior Nathan Hesse each scored 10.
Fort Worth Country Day 59, Valley View 41
Valley View dropped its silver bracket semifinal after a rough first half. The Eagles trailed 32-12 at halftime, putting them in a deep hole. Valley View outscored Country Day 29-27 in the second half, but the deficit was too great.
Valley View junior Wyatt Huber led the Eagles with 13 points, followed by junior Dalan Smith with 11.
Celina 41, Lindsay 26
Lindsay’s hot start to the tournament ended as offensive woes cost the Knights in a gold bracket semifinal. The game was tied at 8 after the first quarter, but Celina’s shooting picked up afterward, while Lindsay’s did not. Celina scored 16 points in the second quarter, 14 in the third and 11 in the fourth to book its spot in the championship.
Lindsay senior Kirtan Patel led the Knights with 10 points.
Pilot Point 53, Pottsboro 51
Pilot Point overcame a bad first quarter to earn a narrow win against Pottsboro. The Cardinals led 17-8 after controlling the first, but the Bearcats returned the favor by winning the second quarter 15-5. The second half was even, with Pilot Point scoring just 1 more point than Pottsboro as the Bearcats held on to win.
Grace Baptist 63, Callisburg 45
Callisburg fell in the gold semifinals to the tournament’s lone out-of-state participant. The Wildcats played Grace Baptist tight in the first half, trailing 27-25 at halftime. The Eagles dominated the second half, scoring 18 in the third quarter and 21 in the fourth. Nine 3-pointers helped Grace pull away.
Callisburg senior Jesse Klein led the Wildcats with 20 points.
Dodd City 64, Era 41
Era had few defensive answers for a hot-shooting Dodd City team. Dodd City led 40-19 at halftime after an impressive offensive effort. While Dodd City cooled off somewhat in the second half, the blue Hornets scored enough to keep well ahead of the yellow and black Hornets.
Era sophomore Weston Griffin led his team with 10 points, followed by senior Kyle Greer’s 9.
Sacred Heart 48, Collinsville 45
Sacred Heart claimed seventh place in the silver bracket with a comeback win against Collinsville. The Pirates led 29-18 at halftime after a dominant second quarter, but their scoring in the second half. After closing the gap in the third, the Tigers outscored Collinsville 17-9 in the fourth to complete the rally.
Collinsville sophomore Carter Scott led all scorers with 24 points. Sacred Heart junior Nathan Hesse led the Tigers with 15, followed by senior Chris Espinoza with 14.
Pottsboro 51, Era 30
Era dropped its final game of the tournament in the gold seventh-place game against Pottsboro. The Cardinals jumped on top early and led 14-4 after the first quarter. The Hornets played them tighter the next two quarters, but Pottsboro shut out Era in the fourth.
Era senior Kyle Greer led the Hornets with 13 points.
