Two groups of Hornets are set to collide once again.
Muenster will travel to Era on Friday night to open district play against one another.
Muenster (6-0) finished non-district play undefeated for the first time since 2017 and is looking to keep its momentum rolling.
Era (1-5) is at home for the second-straight game after picking up its first win during homecoming last week.
Era coach Terry Felderhoff said the win against Dallas Inspired Vision has given his players a bit more energy and excitement.
“We’re much improved,” Felderhoff said. “Obviously, it’s a very, very tough district. Everybody knows that. I feel like we’re much improved, and I think we’ll certainly be fighting for one of those spots when it’s all said and done. We plan to fight for one of those four playoff spots and get to extend our season a little bit.”
While the two teams finished non-district play with much different records, none of that matters once the district games start. Muenster coach Brady Carney said this game is like the first game of the year.
“There’s two different seasons, and we’re starting the second season,” Carney said. “Our goal is always to be district champs, and in my opinion, you can’t be a district champ if you start out with a loss. It’s one of those deals where you need to start off undefeated and 1-0 and continue that same momentum into the second game of district. I think that’s the way we’re going to approach it.”
Muenster is averaging 310.7 rushing yards per game. Junior running back Colton Deckard has 1,152 yards so far this year and 11 touchdowns. He is averaging 192 yards per game.
Carney said the rushing success takes a team effort.
“(Deckard) knows that he’s going to have to carry the load as far as the rushing load, but he also knows a lot of the things that allow him to be successful are created with our o-line,” Carney said. “He’s a very humble kid, and he knows that his success is going to happen because the o-line is going to play the way they’re going to play. So, he means a ton to us on offense and defense, but he’ll be the first to tell you it’s not about him, it’s about the Muenster Hornets.”
Era had by far its best performance of the year last week. The Hornets rushed for 274 yards and four touchdowns en route to scoring 50 points.
Era has also performed much better defensively. After giving up an average of 59.25 points in the first four games, the Hornets allowed 9 to Electra and 6 to Inspired Vision. Felderhoff said execution on both sides has improved the past few weeks.
“They’re getting better,” Felderhoff said. “We’re getting better all the way around I feel like, but defensively, that’s been nice. Defensively, we’ve played well enough the last couple of weeks to give ourselves a chance to win ball games. It didn’t happen at Electra, but defensively, we fought all night, and we were right in there. Gave ourselves a chance. This past week, (we held) Inspired Vision scoreless through three quarters, so defense is playing great.”
Kickoff in Era is set for 7 p.m.
