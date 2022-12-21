Whitesboro shot well from behind the arc Tuesday night, winning its district opener in convincing fashion.
The Bearcat basketball team topped Pilot Point 52-34 at home in the first meeting between the rivals this season.
Whitesboro (2-10 overall, 1-0 District 10-3A) connected on eight 3-pointers. Five came in the first quarter, including the first two made shots for either team.
Whitesboro senior Mac Harper scored a team-high 15 points, followed by Kason Williams with 13 and Max Hinsley with 11. Williams connected on three 3-pointers. Harper and Jacob Knight each hit two, and Hinsley made one.
Williams said Whitesboro played better in this game than in prior games.
“We’ve started off slow,” Williams said. “Everyone getting back from football real late, it affected the way we played a lot, but we had a full week of practice. Came into this game ready and prepared, and we played pretty well.”
This win was the second-straight for Whitesboro. The Bearcats played their first few games without any of the football players available due to the playoffs. When those players became available, they had little time to practice before playing teams already in rhythm.
Whitesboro didn’t play any games last week, finally giving the Bearcats time to practice ahead of Tuesday’s district opener. Whitesboro coach Toby Sluder said that week helped a lot.
“After starting late and playing four, five games in a tournament against some pretty good competition early on with one or two days of practice, having all week off last week, not scheduling anything helped us out,” Sluder said. “I think our cohesiveness and teamwork’s been coming around together a little bit last week. The more we play, I think the better we’ll get.”
Whitesboro started strong and never let up. Harper opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, and Knight followed with one. Williams made it 8-0 and forced a Pilot Point timeout after stealing the ball and scoring a layup in transition.
Pilot Point (2-9, 0-1) hit a pair of shots after the timeout to get back in the game for a moment, but Whitesboro answered with an 11-0 run which included 3-pointers from Williams, Harper and Hinsley.
Whitesboro’s first points of the second and third quarters each came from Williams 3-pointers, and Knight did the same in the fourth.
The Christmas break is up next, along with the mandatory five-day down period mandated by the UIL. Whitesboro’s next action will be in the Leonard tournament Dec. 28-30.
Sluder said the break will be good for his players, many of whom have been working nonstop since August with football. He said he isn’t worried about losing any momentum Whitesboro may have built from this game because of the great leaders on the team.
“They’re really pretty mature kids,” Sluder said. “I think they’ll be fine. I’ve never been worried about their competitiveness, any of theirs. Zero of them. I think we do a pretty good job in our program of doing that. Senior class and these junior guys, they’ve played in a bunch of games, whatever sport it is.”
