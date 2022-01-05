The Lindsay Knights got hot behind the arc Tuesday night as they started the new year with a win.
The Lindsay boys’ basketball team defeated Collinsville 53-38 in its first district home game.
Lindsay (7-10 overall, 2-0 District 13-2A) led wire-to-wire to earn another district win.
Collinsville (6-13, 1-1) outscored Lindsay 12-3 in the fourth quarter, but the Knights had built an almost insurmountable lead in the first three.
Knights coach Chris Cornelison said Lindsay’s hot shooting decided the game.
“We felt like if we could shoot the ball from the perimeter well against their zone, we’d have a chance to win,” Cornelison said. “We did. We shot it really, really well. We’re in a good way right now.”
Lindsay connected on 12 3-pointers. Junior Dawson Foster hit seven, and senior Kirtan Patel hit two. Seniors Stephen and Clay Fuhrmann each had one, as did junior Kane Wolf. After opening the game with a pair of 2-point shots, Lindsay’s next six field goals were from beyond the arc. Wolf’s was the Knights’ only points of the fourth.
Cornelison said it is a luxury to have not just Foster, but other guys who can also contribute from deep.
“This is probably one of the better perimeter shooting teams we’ve had in the last nine years for me here,” Cornelison said. “We don’t have just one guy. Kirt Patel can knock the 3-ball down. Kane coming off the bench can shoot it well. Stephen can shoot it. Both our post guys can shoot it.”
Foster led all scorers with 25 points, and Patel had 12. Collinsville sophomores Carter Scott and Landon Carpenter led the Pirates with 14 each.
Cornelison said Foster took what the Pirates’ defense gave him.
“He forced a couple drives early on,” Cornelison said. “For the most part, they gave him some clean looks, and he knocked them down.”
The Pirates hit four 3-pointers, three coming from Carpenter. He hit one in the first quarter, closing the early deficit to 7-5. Lindsay took control of the game at this point. Foster and Patel combined for a 19-3 run which extended into the second quarter.
Collinsville junior Nathan Bocanegra broke the run with a 3-pointer, and the rest of the second quarter was even. Lindsay hit five more 3-pointers in the third quarter, helping the Knights push the lead to 50-26. While Collinsville dominated fourth-quarter scoring, the deficit was too great.
The Knights have won five of their past seven games. After a rough start to the season, Cornelison said he feels good about how Lindsay is playing.
“We had a good Christmas tournament,” Cornelison said. “Played well, played hard. I think we’re feeling good about ourselves right now… We played a tough non-district schedule. Really felt like we’ve gotten better each week as a result of that. It put us in a good way tonight.”
