BELLS – Era dominated the first quarter Thursday night but couldn’t hold on to extend its season.
The Era girls’ basketball team fell 45-39 to Cooper in an area round game at Bells High School.
Era (21-12) led 14-1 after the first quarter, but Cooper outscored the Lady Hornets each subsequent quarter.
Cooper (29-9) hasn’t lost since Dec. 14. This second round win was the Dogettes’ 15th-straight. Cooper won District 15-2A with a 10-0 record.
Era coach Don Neu said the Lady Hornets had to fight through adversity.
“We got into a little foul trouble,” Neu said. “Had to put inexperience, playoff inexperience out there. Hats off to Cooper. They got after it, did some things, went on a couple of runs. Difference in the ball game, but we kept fighting.”
After the Lady Hornets dominated the first quarter, Cooper turned to the full court press. The Dogettes made every in-bounds play difficult for Era, and the strategy worked. Cooper generated numerous turnovers and turned them into points. The defensive change turned the game around quickly.
Neu said the Lady Hornets knew the press was coming, they just couldn’t beat it consistently.
“We let it snowball on us,” Neu said. “They went on that little run because we turned the ball over several times. It’s something I felt like we could have handled better than we did, and we didn’t handle it the way I was hoping, but Cooper had a lot to do with that.”
Cooper opened the fourth quarter with a pair of 3-pointers, giving the Dogettes their first lead of the night. Era led 32-31 after the third but didn’t score in the fourth until there was 4:27 remaining. A free throw broke a 13-0 Cooper run.
Era began fouling in the final minute of the game. Cooper missed the front end of all three one-and-one free throw opportunities, but the Lady Hornets couldn’t capitalize with points on the other end.
Era hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter, helping the Lady Hornets build their huge early lead. They hit only two the rest of the night.
“We got open looks, and they were falling,” Neu said. “Confidence was there. They went on a little run right before half, and I think that’s what really took a little air out of our sails, but I felt like third quarter, we battled back through that.”
In her final game, Era senior Kiara Franklin scored a game-high 17 points. Sophomore Akenzie Weaver followed with 8 and junior Ella Haseloff with 6. Cooper’s leading scorer was sophomore Bayleigh George with 10.
The Lady Hornets finish the year as bi-district champions, Holiday Classic runners-up and the third place team in a tough District 13-2A. Neu said he is proud of what his team accomplished this season.
“I hate it for my seniors, Kiara (Franklin) and Bailee (Bowden),” Neu said. “They put a lot of heart into this. I thought the season was great. We made the second round of the playoffs. Obviously, you never want it to end, but at the same time, I felt like we had a very successful season.”
