With one and out the bases loaded Monday afternoon, Whitesboro’s shutout streaked seemed to be in danger.
Whitesboro freshman Avery Howerton stranded the runners with back-to-back strikeouts, highlighting her performance during the Lady Cats’ five-inning 10-0 home win against Boyd.
Whitesboro (16-4-2 overall, 3-0 District 10-3A) has yet to allow a run in district play after three run-rule victories.
Boyd (15-6, 2-1) had scored 16 runs in each of its first two district games but couldn’t score on the Lady Cats.
Howerton said when the pressure mounted, her teammates started telling jokes to lighten the mood.
“When we get down, we pump each other up, and then just work together.” Howerton said. “My team having my back really made me better… They really just helped me out on that.”
In the top of the third inning, Howerton hit Boyd’s Taylor Lane with a pitch. After striking out the next hitter, Lilly Lambert and Brooklyn Vassar hit back-to-back singles to load the bases. The Lady Cats led 3-0 at the time, meaning the tying run was on first base.
Whitesboro coach Preslee Gallaway walked out to speak with Howerton and the infield to calm everyone down. Howerton didn’t allow another base runner the rest of the game. She ended it in the fifth by getting Lambert to ground out to second, ensuring Howerton got every hitter out at least once.
Howerton struck out nine hitters with no walks to win her second-consecutive district start. In Whitesboro’s previous game, a 15-0 win against Ponder on March 10, Howerton did not allow a hit in three innings. She held Boyd to three, two by Lambert.
Gallaway said Howerton’s ability to throw strikes is why she feels confident starting a freshman in district games.
“She’s got a lot of room to grow, but she’s learning every chance that she can get,” Gallaway said. “We go over a lot of things as a battery to get better, but she’s growing every game, which is going to help her in the end, too.”
Bradi Gallaway led off the bottom of the first with a no-doubt home run to left field as part of a 3-run inning. Whitesboro added 2 in the third and 5 in the fourth, with four being unearned after a pair of two-out errors with the bases loaded.
Preslee Gallaway said Bradi’s leadoff homer generated momentum for the rest of the lineup.
“When she gets a hit, normally, it puts a fire in everyone in the dugout,” Gallaway said. “She’s got a lot of momentum in the top of the lineup, so it just gives our other hitters confidence.”
Bradi Gallaway hit 2-for-2 with an RBI and 3 runs. Melanie Baldwin hit 2-for-2 with an RBI and 2 runs.
The Lady Cats have won six-straight games. Their last lost came Feb. 24 to Frisco Lone Star. Whitesboro is 9-0-2 since.
Howerton said the Lady Cats get more confident with each win.
“There’s some moments that we get down, but we always pick each other up,” Howerton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.