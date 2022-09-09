A special weekend looms for Sacred Heart this week, and the Tigers are ready to soak it in.
The Sacred Heart football team will face Shiner St. Paul in a rematch of last year’s state championship game Saturday night in Frisco. The game is scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. at the Ford Center at the Star as part of the second-annual Catholic Bowl.
Sacred Heart (2-0) beat Era 50-30 last week and will finish non-district play Saturday.
St. Paul (1-1) is coming off its first win of the season after beating San Antonio TMI-Episcopal 38-35. The Cardinals lost 35-0 to Flatonia in week one.
Sacred Heart coach Dale Schilling said he told his players when school started not to think about the Catholic Bowl until it arrived, but to instead focus on the first two games.
“Friday night after the Era game, I told them, ‘Y’all have done a great job about not bringing up the Catholic Bowl,’” Schilling said. “But I said, ‘Enjoy it now. Enjoy the week. Enjoy all the festivities and everything, but you still have a football game to play.’
“They’ve responded. They’re focused this week. I think that it has a lot to do with who our opponent is. I think they’re going to really enjoy it, getting into the Star and everything, but on the other hand, they’re focused. They’re balancing it pretty good.”
When the Tigers and Cardinals met last season, Sacred Heart was making its first championship game appearance since 2004, while St. Paul had won three-straight titles. St. Paul had the edge in experience and confidence.
Now, the Tigers have been there. Although the Cardinals won, Sacred Heart brings back most of last year’s team, and these Tigers now know what it is like to win multiple playoff games and reach the title game.
Schilling said the Tigers are hungry to get another shot at St. Paul.
“They are really happy they have this opportunity to play them early in the year, and we may play them again,” Schilling said. “Who knows? Last year, I don’t want to say we were intimidated, but they were the big boys on the block. This year, (we) are very, very excited to play them.”
Both teams have had to replace a star running back. Sacred Heart no longer has Seth Swirczynski, while St. Paul said goodbye to Zakery Johnson, but both teams bring back talented linemen. The team which wins at the line of scrimmage should win this game.
Both teams tend to run the ball. The Cardinals ran for 378 yards last week, while the Tigers rushed for 274. However, Sacred Heart passed for 153 yards while the Cardinals gained 46 through the air. Schilling said the passing game could be the difference.
“We have to keep them off balance,” Schilling said. “We have to be balanced ourself to get them off balance by throwing the ball. We gotta be successful throwing the football to loosen them up, I guess you could say.”
