The early lead evaporated quickly, setting the tone for a tough night.
The Lindsay volleyball team fell 3-0 Tuesday afternoon to Iowa Park. The Lady Hawks won 25-22, 26-24 and 25-13.
Lindsay coach Makala Rogers said she liked how her players hustled despite the result.
“Our girls were fighting all the way to the end,” Rogers said. “They never gave up and just laid down. That’s a huge thing, and that’s something that’s just within the girls, and you can see that whenever they play.”
The Lady Knights came out on fire. They raced out to a 10-3 lead in the first set, forcing Iowa Park to take a timeout. The momentum quickly shifted as the Lady Hawks scored the next five points to battle back. They scored five of the last six in the set to take the 1-0 match lead.
Rogers said the early timeout from Iowa Park got the visitors refocused after Lindsay’s hot start.
“They realized that, OK, we’re coming out hard,” Rogers said. “We’re not going to sit there and back down to them. They had to kind of focus and get resettled, and then they kind of got into their groove. Then, we started making little bitty errors here and there, and it kind of took us out of our groove.”
The second set was extremely competitive. Both sides led, and neither scored more than three-consecutive points. Lindsay tied it at 24, but Iowa Park scored the next two to take it.
Iowa Park dominated the third and scored 11 of the final 14 points to finish the sweep.
Rogers said she thought fatigue played into the lopsided third set.
“We started making little mistakes and errors that just built up,” Rogers said. “You can’t do that against teams like them.”
Lindsay, a Class 2A school, performed well in the first two sets against a Class 4A opponent. Rogers said she has confidence in her team, and it is a good sign they could compete as well as they did against a larger school.
Rogers said there was a lot to like, but there are things the Lady Knights need to clean up before their next game.
“We gotta talk, communicate a little bit better,” Rogers said. “Be ready when we’re out of system. Front row and back row have specific skills that we need to be cleaning up a little bit for everybody.”
