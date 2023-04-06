Collinsville used dominant pitching to remain unbeaten in district play Thursday.
The Pirate baseball team defeated Era 10-0 in six innings to sweep the series.
Collinsville (16-5-1 overall, 8-0 District 11-2A) junior Logan Jenkins threw six shutout innings in his home park, allowing one hit and no walks while picking up 15 strikeouts.
Era (11-6, 4-4) dominated early in district play but ran into trouble against the district’s best teams, Collinsville and Whitewright.
Era coach Scott Bishop said Jenkins’ velocity makes him tough to face.
“He’s a mid-80 kid, but then he can also throw that curveball for a strike,” Bishop said. “He can put it on the ground. He can do anything he wants with it, which makes him a hard guy to hit.”
Jenkins struck out nine of the first 10 hitters he faced, the lone exception being a groundout. Era catcher Will Hickson singled with two outs in the fourth inning to give the Hornets their first baserunner. The only other Era hitter to reach base did so on a dropped third strike.
Era’s starting pitcher, Cooper Weatherly, had a better outing than the score may suggest. He pitched four innings with three strikeouts and five walks. He gave up five hits and five runs, but only one run was earned thanks to four Era errors.
Bishop said Weatherly is pitching well.
“We lean on him quite a bit,” Bishop said. “He’s a good pitcher. We got some young guys in spots we’re trying to train up and all that good stuff. We’re coming along. We’re working into that part of district where we’ve got to win some games, so I’m feeling like we’re going to hit stride at the right time.”
Garrett Trevino led Collinsville’s offense, hitting 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run. Jenkins hit 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Rylan Newman hit 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run.
Collinsville led 5-0 when Weatherly exited, then padded the lead against the Era bullpen. The Pirates nearly walked it off via run rule in the bottom of the fifth inning when Trevino doubled with two runners on base. The first scored to make it 9-0, but Hickson tagged out the second at the plate to end the inning and extend the game.
The Pirates made up for it in the sixth. The first two batters reached base, allowing Landon Carpenter to hit a walk-off single.
Collinsville remains tied for first with Whitewright. The two will play April 18 and 21 with the district championship likely on the line.
Era sits in fourth place, making next week’s series against third-place Tom Bean vital. Bishop said the Hornets should be stronger defensively after facing Whitewright and Collinsville.
“We’ve gotta come out ready to go Tuesday against Tom Bean and finish this thing out,” Bishop said. “We’ve got Tom Bean, Tom Bean, Tioga, Tioga, and then Ector, Ector. So, we’ve got to come in those games, and we’ve gotta play good baseball. Good, solid baseball with minimal errors and throw strikes and get the bat to the ball, and I think we’ll be fine.”
