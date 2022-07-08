A lot is changing this summer in Lindsay.
Lindsay ISD has a new superintendent, and the football team is changing divisions. As the Knights navigate this summer of change, a new man is leading the athletic programs.
Casey Jones is the new football coach and athletic director at Lindsay. He took over in early June following the departure of Jeff Smiley.
Jones said he took the job in large part because of his two kids.
“Lindsay obviously has a rich tradition of excellence in not only athletics, but academics,” Jones said. “I felt like it was a place that we could raise our kids, had a lot of similarities to some other places I've been. I know it's a great community and I know what the expectations are. I know their expectations to be successful in everything, and it's something that I wanted to be a part of (and) I wanted my kids to be a part of.”
Jones spent the past four years in the same positions at Hamilton. In his first season there, he took the Bulldogs to the playoffs for the first time in seven years. Hamilton reached the postseason three of his four years in charge.
Jones said there was no secret ingredient to Hamilton’s success during his tenure.
“We just rolled our sleeves up and went to work in the weight room and set the expectation level and told them what we wanted to accomplish and kind of laid out a plan for 'em to get there,” Jones said. “Once we started having a little success, and they started seeing what they were doing was paying off, they really started buying in and believing, and it just kind of took off from there.”
Lindsay is in a different situation. The Knights have won three-straight district titles and are accustomed to winning playoff games.
Jones said he must earn the players’ trust and show them they can continue to have success with him coaching them.
“Relationships with kids, that's where it all starts,” Jones said. “The kids have to believe in it. My big deal this summer is just try to build relationships with these kids, get to know 'em, teach 'em what my expectations are, try to try to show 'em how we're gonna be successful… All of them have been great. They've had a great work ethic. They've done a lot of great things around here. So, I think the kids, whoever's leading them, they're gonna buy in and do what's asked of them just because they're great kids.”
Jones grew up in Dublin before attending Tarleton State University. He began his coaching career in 2007 as the offensive line coach at Godley. In 2013, he was named offensive coordinator at Brock in advance of the Eagles’ first full season of varsity football.
Brock played a freelance schedule the first year before joining the UIL in 2014. The Eagles had immediate success, going 5-0 in district and reaching the regional final in a 12-2 debut season. In Brock’s third season of varsity football and second in the UIL, the Eagles went 16-0 and won the Class 3A Division 1 state championship.
Jones oversaw that state championship offense. The Eagles scored 60 or more points seven times and were held to fewer than 38 once. He left Brock for Hamilton in 2018.
As Jones transitions to leading Lindsay, he said he is setting high standards for the Knights. He is going to coach the players hard but also make sure they know how much he and the other coaches love and support them.
“I think the most important thing is we're gonna have kids that act right, that are gonna be successful on the court or on the field and in the classroom,” Jones said. “I think that's one of the great things about this place is those expectations are in place. That's what I want our program to be about, is to be a program that excels in not only athletics, but in academics and everything that we do.”
The Jones era in Lindsay kicks off Aug. 26 at Paradise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.