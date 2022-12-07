Valley View football coach and athletic director Curtis King announced Wednesday he was stepping down from both positions due to health concerns.
Valley View ISD will begin the interview process for potential replacements in January.
King will continue to act as athletic director until a replacement is hired. He said he intends to remain at Valley View ISD in another capacity.
King has been the Eagles’ coach since 2019 and athletic director since 2020. His first season in charge, he took Valley View to the Class 2A Division I state semifinals, finishing with a 12-3 record.
Afterward, he led Valley View in its move to Class 3A. The transition has been challenging, but the Eagles showed improvement this season, going 3-7 and finishing fifth in a tough district.
The Register will update this story as more information concerning the search for a replacement becomes available.
