For the fourth-consecutive week, the Lindsay football team will take on another Cooke County school.
The Knights are set to welcome Valley View to town Friday night, with both teams looking to build momentum for the rest of the season.
Lindsay (1-2) still has high hopes for the year despite a couple of early-season stumbles.
Valley View (0-2) is looking for continued improvement against a tough non-district schedule.
This game will be another of several challenging non-district games for the Eagles. Valley View coach Curtis King said these games should prepare his team for district play later in the year.
“That’s the plan,” King said. “We’re going to play good teams as long as I’m here as coach… For the past few years, we’ve probably had one of the toughest schedules around.”
Lindsay has also played a tough schedule thus far. The Knights’ two losses have come to Muenster and Callisburg, both of which are still undefeated. Lindsay has some key players back from last year, but they are young in other key positions. Coach Jeff Smiley said as they gain experience, the team will continue to improve.
Both losses came on the road. Smiley said playing at home this week should be good for the Knights.
“I think our kids take a lot of pride playing at home,” Smiley said. “We haven’t lost a home game in two years, so it’s important to our kids. They want to continue that, so I expect us to play really hard Friday night.”
Valley View has used a balanced offensive approach so far this season. Sophomore quarterback Carson Pickett has thrown for 295 yards and three touchdowns. As a team, the Eagles have rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns, led by senior Austin White’s 112 yards.
Smiley said Lindsay’s secondary will need to step up.
“We’ve given up some big pass plays, and it’s not because we haven’t been in position,” Smiley said. “We have to learn to play the ball better. Those are things that we’re working on, and that comes with experience. We’re very inexperienced in the secondary, and we knew that going into the season. So, there’s going to be some growing pains. It’s time for those guys to grow up, and each game, they get a little more experience.”
By contrast, the Knights favor the run. Lindsay is rushing for 244 yards per game, led by junior Caden Forson’s 67.3 per game. He and junior Colt Hanks have each had a game of over 100 yards.
King said to have a chance against a good team like Lindsay, Valley View will need to play better on both sides of the ball.
“Number one, on the defense, we gotta learn to tackle,” King said. “We have not been physical, and that showed last week against Bells. We have to tackle on defense, and offense, we just have to be consistent, move the ball and finish.”
While this is Lindsay’s fourth game against another county team, it will be the first of three for Valley View. King said he likes playing local teams.
“These kids all know each other,” King said. “A couple of those kids at Lindsay actually went to Valley View in elementary school, so they know these kids. I love playing local teams. I think it’s what your communities need. I think it’ll be a good environment from a fans standpoint and players.”
Kickoff at Knight Field is set for 7:30 p.m.
