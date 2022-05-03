HENRIETTA – A couple of rough innings ended Lindsay’s baseball season Monday afternoon.
The Knights fell 12-0 and 18-1 to Windthorst in a bi-district doubleheader at Henrietta High School.
Lindsay (12-15) had advanced past the first round every postseason since 2012. The last completed baseball season in which Lindsay did not win a playoff game was 2010, the last time the Knights missed the postseason.
Windthorst (18-9) has now won 11-straight games. The Trojans’ last loss came to their district’s champion, Archer City. It was their only district loss, as they had defeated the Wildcats the day prior.
Lindsay coach Logan Gunter said the Knights never quit, regardless of the score.
“I thought they played to the end,” Gunter said. “A lot of things didn’t go our way, but with everything going on, I thought they played well. I thought they played for each other. That’s all we can ask for.”
Windthorst took the lead in game one in the bottom of the first inning with a pair of runs, but the Trojans took control in the second with 8 runs, 3 of them earned. The Trojans were retired in order in the third but added 2 unearned runs in the fourth en route to a five-inning run-rule win.
Lindsay managed two hits against Windthorst pitcher Cooper Wolf. Colton Popp led off the fourth with a single, followed by a double from Cody Williford. The Knights were held off the scoreboard after a close play at the plate and a pair of strikeouts.
Lindsay started game two better, holding Windthorst without a run through the first two innings. The Trojans took the lead in the third but pulled away in the fourth with 6 runs on six hits and an error.
The Knights’ only run of the series came in the bottom of the fourth. Popp doubled with two outs, then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Garrett Tackett hit a ground ball which Windthorst threw away. The error allowed Popp to score.
Windthorst put the game beyond any doubt with a 10-run top of the seventh. Thanks to three errors, 4 of the runs were earned.
Although the season was cut short Monday, Lindsay finished the year third in the district with a win against second-placed Alvord. The Knights swept three district series.
“Collectively, I think we did a lot better than a lot of people thought we would,” Gunter said. “Which says a lot about these guys and their commitment to themselves and to the team.”
Popp, a senior, was a big part of Lindsay’s run to the regional final last season. Although he pitched all of game one, Popp got the call to make the final two outs of the seventh for his final action as a high school pitcher.
Popp was one of six seniors on the team. Gunter said all six are great kids.
“They’ve been here since I’ve been here,” Gunter said. “To me, they meant a lot, because I knew I could always look to them. I knew they had my back, and they know that as coaches, we got theirs. They’re going to be missed.”
