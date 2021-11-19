MANSFIELD – Lindsay’s season came to an end Friday night on the heels of a crushing end to the first half.
The Knights fell 48-7 to Marlin at Vernon Newsom Stadium, ending their season in the area round.
Lindsay (7-5) took the lead briefly late in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs responded immediately.
Marlin (9-4) scored 22 points in the final 1:36 of the first half and kept pouring it on in the second to punch its ticket to the third round.
Lindsay coach Jeff Smiley said he thought the first 22 minutes went according to plan.
“We moved the ball, controlled the clock,” Smiley said. “We were able to get after the quarterback, and we covered him pretty well. Things just broke down… We beat ourselves in the first half, and it just kind of snowballed from there.”
Lindsay started a drive at its own 43 after an awkward punt from Marlin in the second quarter. The Knights drove down the field until senior Clay Fuhrmann punched it in from the 1-yard line to give Lindsay a 7-6 lead.
On Marlin’s next play from scrimmage, junior Desmond Woodson, Jr. threw a swing pass to junior Trajon Butler. The speedy Bulldog broke free for a 60-yard touchdown, putting Marlin right back in front.
Lindsay quickly had to punt on its next drive. The snap flew over the punter’s head, and freshman Ty Bell scooped it up and scored. Marlin kicked a successful onside kick afterward, leading to a 35-yard touchdown pass from Woodson to junior Derion Gullette.
Less than two minutes after taking the lead, Lindsay went into the locker room down 28-7.
Smiley said the way the half ended was Lindsay’s doing, no one else’s.
“I knew they were going to hit a couple of passes on us because they’re so skillful,” Smiley said. “We limited that for the most part. The killer was, with about two minutes left in the first half, we couldn’t get a first down on offense. We go in down (14) to 7, it’s a different ball game.”
Marlin added another 20 points in a lopsided second half. Lindsay threatened to score just once when the Knights drove deep into Marlin territory in the fourth quarter, but Marlin recovered a fumble at its own 3-yard line to keep the second-half shutout intact.
Butler had two rushing touchdowns to go with his reception. One went for 54 yards, the other 89. Senior Ty Harris also ran for a score. Woodson threw two touchdown passes.
Lindsay’s season had plenty of ups and downs, but nevertheless included a district championship and a playoff win. Smiley said he is proud of the way this team pushed itself all year.
“I’ve been a part of a state championship,” Smiley said. “I’ve been to semifinal games, very deep runs in the playoffs. I’m as proud of this group as I am of any of those great teams that I’ve been a part of, just because of what they had to overcome this year and to still have a successful season. They never questioned things … There’s some life lessons in that, and hopefully, that will serve them well in life later on down the road.”
