Lindsay and Collinsville return to the site of one of last year’s wildest football games Friday.
The Knights and Pirates will meet in Lindsay for both teams’ district opener. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Collinsville (3-1) came back from a 27-7 halftime deficit to defeat Lindsay 56-27 at Knight Field last year. The Pirates ultimately missed the playoffs, but this year’s team looks much stronger.
Lindsay (0-4) recovered from that loss to win its third-straight district title, but there is less room for error in a much deeper district this season.
Lindsay coach Casey Jones said the Knights are disappointed with last week’s loss, but they know everyone starts district play 0-0.
“It’s a new season,” Jones said. “Whoever is playing their best football for the next six ball games is going to have a chance to win a district championship, so that’s what we’ve been working on and preaching. I think our kids understand that. I think they’ll be ready to go Friday.”
Last year, Collinsville’s win felt like a major upset. Lindsay going on to win the district while Collinsville finished fifth confirmed it.
This season, the Pirates have significantly more experience with virtually everyone back from last season. The Pirates have a high-scoring offense which few teams have been able to handle.
Collinsville coach Garrett Patterson said the Pirates are much better than this time last year.
“We’re healthy, number one,” Patterson said. “That’s always a huge advantage. Number two, a year with eight seniors and some more upperclassmen to go with that makes a huge difference in your football team.”
For Lindsay, this game feels more important than last year. The Knights need a win to build momentum. There appear to be five playoff-caliber teams in this district, which means one of them won’t make it. A win in this game would be a big step toward the playoffs, but a loss would mean there is little room for error.
Jones said every game matters in this district.
“Our district is full of good teams,” Jones said. “Any week, you could see anybody beat anybody, honestly. It’s going to be a deal where every game is going to be important. You gotta try to stack up as many wins as you can and see how it all plays out, because there’s some interesting matchups. Different offenses, different philosophies. So, it’s going to be an interesting district slate, for sure.”
Collinsville quarterback Logan Jenkins has thrown 15 touchdown passes and rushed for four. Lindsay quarterback Dawson Foster averages 207.5 yards of total offense per game. Both coaches said getting to the quarterback will be key in this matchup.
Patterson said winning in Lindsay last year means nothing this year. Collinsville must play a clean game to win.
“We gotta take care of the ball this week,” Patterson said. “We gotta limit big plays, and we gotta continue to play pretty well on special teams. I think if we do that, and obviously score more points than they do, I think we’ll be in a pretty good spot to win the game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.