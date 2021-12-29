Lindsay and Callisburg led area boys’ basketball teams as the 2021 Holiday Classic tipped off Tuesday.
Lindsay opened tournament play at home against Saint Jo, but all other boys’ games were played at Callisburg.
Lindsay and Callisburg each won a pair of games to reach the gold bracket semifinals. The Knights will face Celina on Wednesday, and Callisburg will take on Grace Baptist (MS).
Era will face Dodd City in gold bracket consolation. In the silver bracket, Valley View will face Fort Worth Country Day in a semifinal. In consolation, Muenster will take on Sacred Heart, and Collinsville will play Saint Jo.
Lindsay 52, Saint Jo 44 (at Lindsay)
Lindsay opened the tournament in the only boys’ game played outside of Callisburg. The Knights picked up their third-straight win by knocking off Saint Jo. The Panthers provided a challenge, but Lindsay got it done to advance to the gold bracket.
Celina 77, Collinsville 31
Collinsville had a rough start to the week as the Pirates fell to Celina. The Bobcats hit double digits in each quarter while holding Collinsville to single digits each time. Celina led 17-9 after the first then continued to build its lead, outscoring the Pirates 29-9 in the second.
Collinsville sophomore Carter Scott led the Pirates with 10 points.
Pilot Point 62, Fort Worth Trinity Valley 45
Pilot Point overcame a slow start to take down Trinity Valley. The Trojans led 16-6 after the first quarter, but the Bearcats trimmed the deficit to 25-23 by halftime. Pilot Point dominated the second half 39-20 to earn a tournament-opening win.
Pottsboro 46, Nazareth 39
Pottsboro slipped past Nazareth in a game that was tight until the end. Nazareth held a narrow 27-24 halftime lead, but Pottsboro pulled ahead in the third. Nazareth scored just 7 in the third and 5 in the fourth as the Cardinals locked down defensively and pulled away from the free throw line.
Callisburg 48, Sacred Heart 38
Callisburg took down a scrappy Sacred Heart team that hung around but couldn’t overcome a tough start. The Wildcats opened the game strong on their home court, leading 13-4 after the first quarter. The Tigers picked up the scoring as the game went on but couldn’t quite catch the Wildcats.
Callisburg senior Jesse Klein led both teams with 16 points. Nathan Hesse led Sacred Heart with 11.
Dodd City 42, Muenster 38
Muenster dropped its second game of the year after a slow offensive start. The Hornets trailed 11-4 after the first quarter. Muenster got better as the game wore on and outscored Dodd City 26-21 in the second half, but Dodd City did just enough to stay ahead.
Muenster senior Eli Saucer led the Hornets with 10 points, followed by junior Devon Bindel with 8.
Era 45, Fort Worth Country Day 38
Era secured a spot in the gold bracket with a hard-fought win against Country Day. The Hornets were able to maintain their lead throughout but could never fully pull away. The Falcons scored more each quarter than the previous, but the Hornets posted a 16-point fourth quarter to finish the win.
Era sophomore Cooper Weatherly led the way with 13 points, followed by junior Caleb Newton’s 11.
Grace Baptist 73, Valley View 19
Valley View was outmatched in its opening game against Grace Baptist from Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Grace blitzed Valley View to take a 24-7 lead after the first quarter. The scoring slowed for both teams in the middle two quarters, but Grace nevertheless continued to build its lead. The out-of-state Eagles posted another 23 points in the fourth to put the finishing touches on the game.
Valley View junior Wyatt Huber led the Eagles with 6 points. Dom Stewart led Grace with 25.
Lindsay 59, Pilot Point 49
Lindsay advanced to the gold semifinals against Pilot Point. The two sides traded scoring runs throughout the game. The Bearcats led 12-11 after the first quarter, but the Knights outscored them in each subsequent quarter. Pilot Point came back to take the lead in the fourth, but the Knights hit timely buckets to take it back. Lindsay went 7-of-8 from the free throw line in the fourth to secure the win.
Lindsay sophomore Dawson Foster led all scorers with 21 points. Seniors Clay Fuhrmann and Kirtan Patel each contributed 11.
Trinity Valley 39, Saint Jo 26
Trinity Valley bounced back with a win in the silver bracket against Saint Jo. The Trojans trailed 16-14 at halftime but took the lead and pulled away after outscoring Saint Jo 25-10 in the second half. The Panthers managed just 4 points in the fourth quarter en route to their second loss of the week.
Nazareth 45, Collinsville 31
The Pirates dropped their second game to Nazareth after struggling offensively in the second and third quarters. Collinsville trailed 12-10 after the first, then the Swifts outscored the Pirates 24-12 over the next two quarters. Collinsville hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth but could not muster a comeback.
Collinsville junior Nathan Bocanegra led all scorers with 15 points.
Celina 51, Pottsboro 44
Celina earned a spot in the gold semifinals with a win against Pottsboro. Celina trailed 27-24 at halftime but outscored the Cardinals 20-12 in the third to take control. The Bobcats leaned on defense in a low-scoring fourth to see it out.
Callisburg 54, Era 28
Callisburg clinched a spot in the gold semifinals with a dominant win against Era. The Wildcats led 13-1 after the first quarter and 30-7 at halftime after hitting seven first-half 3-pointers. Era did better in the second half, but the Wildcats still outscored the Hornets 24-21.
Callisburg senior Jesse Klein led the field with 29 points, including four 3-pointers. Era junior Caleb Newton led the Hornets with 6.
Country Day 54, Sacred Heart 46
Sacred Heart dropped its second hard-fought game of the day to Country Day. The Tigers kept within striking distance of the Falcons thanks in part to five 3-pointers, but Country Day stayed just ahead. Sacred Heart outscored Country Day by a point in the second half, but that wasn’t enough after trailing 36-27 at halftime.
Nathan Hesse led the Tigers with 13 points, followed by Max Ganzon with 11.
Valley View 27, Muenster 25
Valley View upset Muenster in silver bracket action to close out day one. The Eagles held the Hornets to their second-lowest scoring total this season. Muenster led 4-2 after the first quarter, but Valley View led after each subsequent period. The Hornets had a couple of looks for would-be tying shots at the end but couldn’t connect.
Valley View junior Lawson Links led all scorers with 11 points, and fellow junior Wyatt Huber had 9. Muenster senior Eli Saucer led the Hornets with 8.
Grace Baptist 55, Dodd City 48
Grace Baptist took the final gold semifinal spot with a win against Dodd City. The game was tied at 36 after the third quarter, but the Eagles scored 19 points in the fourth to earn the win. Grace had led 27-19 at halftime, but Dodd City came back with a big third quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.