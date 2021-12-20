Lindsay opened district play with a win thanks to three-pointers and a dominant third quarter.
The Knights basketball team took down Era 56-45 on the road Monday afternoon.
Lindsay (4-8 overall, 1-0 District 13-2A) had a rough start to the season but has now won four of its past six games.
Era (3-10, 0-1) kept it competitive for a half and finished strong, but the third quarter put the Hornets too far behind.
Lindsay coach Chris Cornelison said the Knights executed well on both ends in the second half.
“We probably did an even better job than I was expecting us to be able to do rebounding,” Cornelison said. “Even though we’re not real big, we did a good job controlling the boards. It always helps to knock down some shots.”
Lindsay outscored Era 20-5 in the third quarter. The Hornets were finally forced into a timeout with 1:58 to play in the quarter after an 8-0 run by Lindsay. Era senior Landen Weaver, who had hit a three-pointer earlier in the quarter, hit a shot after the stoppage, but Lindsay junior Dawson Foster scored the final 8 points of the quarter.
When the buzzer sounded to end the third, Lindsay coaches and players yelled “That’s how we separate!” to one another.
Cornelison said the Knights talked about separating at halftime.
“With that comes some focus, I think, and concentration to go out and execute things just a little bit more crisp,” Cornelison said. “I think it allowed us to get some open looks, and we were able to knock those shots down.”
Era had a strong close to the game, but the deficit was too great. Lindsay pulled its starters a couple at a time as the fourth progressed. The Hornets finished the game on a 13-0 run, mostly against the Knights’ bench.
Lindsay hit nine three-pointers, including their first four shots of the game. Cornelison said he knew the Knights would get decent looks against Era’s zone defense.
“If we executed and took care of the basketball, we’d get some looks in the corners,” Cornelison said. “We kind of changed some things up normally that we don’t do to keep the guys in the corners a just little bit longer. That worked out for us to get some of those open looks and knock those down.”
Foster led all scorers with 25 points. Lindsay senior Kirtan Patel followed with 13, and senior Clay Fuhrmann had 11. Era senior Kyle Greer led the Hornets with 12, and junior Jarren Twiner scored 11.
Foster said he likes where the Knights are after their first district game.
“We put in hard work, teamwork,” Foster said. “We all came together, tried our hardest to get it done.”
