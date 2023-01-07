Lindsay never trailed Friday night, winning at Muenster for the first time in a decade.
The Lindsay boys’ basketball team defeated the Hornets 42-31 in front of a capacity crowd in Muenster.
Lindsay (8-12 overall, 2-1 District 13-2A) broke a three-game losing streak to the Hornets with the win, but this was also the Knights’ first win at Muenster since Jan. 25, 2013, a double overtime affair.
Muenster (12-7, 1-1) hadn’t lost a district home game since that night 10 years ago. The Hornets swept district play last year but won’t repeat the feat this season.
Lindsay coach Chris Cornelison said the Knights played the best defense they have all season.
“We really did a good job of mixing up our zone and our man,” Cornelison said. “They didn’t shoot it very well. Maybe we had a little bit to do with it, who knows? Just really proud of them. It’s been a while since we’ve been able to get a win in this gym, and the kids deserve it.”
The Knights’ defense stifled Muenster in the second half, holding the Hornets to 11 points. Lindsay led 26-20 at halftime, then scored the first 8 points of the third quarter. Muenster junior Brody Tyler finally got the Hornets on the board with a free throw with 1:38 remaining in the quarter, and senior Devon Bindel hit a shot soon afterward.
Lindsay’s defense allowed their offense to grow the lead to 36-23 by the end of the quarter. Muenster fought back in the fourth and got it as close as 37-30. Bindel, Muenster’s point guard and leading scorer, fouled out soon after, and the Hornets scored 1 point the rest of the way.
Muenster coach Kyle Cavitt said his players never gave up.
“That’s one good thing I can always say about these guys,” Cavitt said. “They don’t ever quit. They’ll fight to the very last horn. They’ll fight as long as they can. We just happened to come up short tonight.”
The Knights’ lead dated back to the first quarter. With the game tied at 6, Lindsay finished the quarter on a 5-0 run thanks to shots by sophomore Nate Klement and senior Yash Patel. The Knights led the rest of the night.
Cavitt said the Hornets didn’t make the shots they needed.
“I thought we had some good looks,” Cavitt said. “I thought we got some good drives to the basket. Had a chance to get to the free throw line a little bit. I just didn’t feel like we could execute late in the game.”
Bindel and Lindsay senior Dawson Foster led their respective teams in scoring with 14 points each.
Cornelison said the players on each team know each other well outside of basketball and are friends, which makes this game more important than a typical district game.
“It’s always big,” Cornelison said. “I think it’s big for the people in the stands. Maybe bigger for the people in the stands as it is for the kids on the bench sometimes. You look at the banners hanging on the wall, so it’s always nice to get a (win) in this gym.”
