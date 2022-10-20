Lindsay will host Cooke County’s biggest rivalry Friday for the first time since 2018.
The Lindsay football team faces Muenster in the 2022 Kraut Bowl at 7 p.m. Lindsay’s last “home” game in the series was played in Valley View in 2020.
Muenster (3-4 overall, 2-1 District 8-2A Division II) can clinch a playoff spot with a win and potentially stay alive in the district title race.
Lindsay (1-7, 1-3) has had a rough year, but a home win against its rival would keep the Knights’ playoff hopes alive.
This will be the first Kraut Bowl for new Lindsay coach Casey Jones, who said he is excited.
“Ever since I took the job, people have talked about it and what kind of experience it is,” Jones said. “So, I’m excited to get to see it and be in that atmosphere, and I know it’ll be a fun game, an entertaining game. I know the kids are excited about it. I think it’s going to be a fun night.”
On the other sideline, the Kraut Bowl is nothing new for Muenster coach Brady Carney. He said he has lost count of how many he has been it, but it is probably close to 20.
Carney said the Hornets are excited to face their neighbors.
“I thought practice has gone well,” Carney said. “The weather has helped of course, cooling off, and then also playing Lindsay. I think they’re ready to go. I think they’re just, it doesn’t matter if it’s Lindsay or who’s in front of them. They seem to be a little more focused and ready to take of business from here on out.”
Both teams are led by their defenses. Against Class 2A competition, Muenster hasn’t allowed more than 21 points in a game this season and has two shutouts. Lindsay has one defensive shutout and held Collinsville’s high-powered offense to 26 points.
The Hornets seem to have the better offense, which could make the difference if the Knights can’t match it.
Injuries have plagued both teams this season, and a few players on both sides are out for the year. Jones said Lindsay’s offense looked explosive in the preseason, but the injuries have derailed it.
“We’ve been struggling offensively, because we’ve had to move pieces around,” Jones said. “We have different guys playing different spots than where they started the year. We don’t have a whole lot of depth, so all of our skill guys are having to play pretty much the whole game on offense and defense. We don’t have any backups, so it’s made it tough.”
Muenster’s lone district loss came when a shorthanded Hornets team couldn’t hold on to a fourth-quarter lead in Santo.
A few weeks have passed since that game, and Carney said everyone except the players out for the year should be available Friday.
“Having those guys back, especially Garrett (Hess) on offense, and Grant (Ward) and Connor (Walterscheid), Reese (Hightower) on defense sure does help, because we’re able to line up better on the back end,” Carney said. “Grant’s been playing linebacker for us forever, and he’s really good at reading his keys and knowing his fit.”
