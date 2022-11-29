Callisburg defended its home court against a Cooke County foe Tuesday night thanks to a dominant second half.
The Callisburg girls’ basketball team defeated Gainesville 50-23 in non-district action.
Callisburg (6-3) never trailed after a great start.
Gainesville (1-7) rallied to make it close early in the second half, but the Lady Cats pulled away from there.
Callisburg coach Toni Leverett said the Lady Cats won with defense.
“Our press, since last year, we’ve got it narrowed down and polished just right,” Leverett said. “Pulled back into our 1-2-2 (zone defense). So, I think our defense really killed it tonight.”
Gainesville opened the second half with a pair of shots to make it 24-19 Callisburg. Just when the Lady Leopards seemed to be gaining momentum, the Lady Cats shut them down. Callisburg won the game with a 26-0 run spanning most of the second half. Gainesville didn’t score again until late in the fourth quarter when Callisburg had backups in the game.
Leverett said her team’s attitude has changed a lot since last year, and sequences like the 26-0 run are the result.
“They came out on fire this year,” Leverett said. “We’re quick. We’re strong. I think, honestly, when they’re hungry and we’re quick like that, they just go attack.”
Callisburg started the game well, leading 12-0 at one point before Gainesville scored the first quarter’s final 3 points. The Lady Leopards played better offensively in the second quarter, and Kennedy Dodson beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer. Between that shot and shots by Grace Terrell and Breanna Barrientos to open the second half, Gainesville bookended halftime with a 7-0 run, getting the Lady Leopards back in the game.
Gainesville coach Frederica Studamire said she liked the way her young team ended the first half and started the second.
“I saw some sparks when I needed to see them,” Studamire said. “And then, we just kinda fall off. We’re so up and down right now. I’m still trying to find that first five that kind of groove together. It’s going to take us a minute. It’s going to take us a minute to figure each other out, get used to passing the ball to one another and trusting each other on the passes.”
Laura Hernandez led Callisburg with 11 points, followed by Abby Pollard and Ashlyn Wandell with 9 apiece. Lexi Woolsey had 4 points and four assists. For Gainesville, Terrell and Barrientos had 8 points each. Dodson had 6 points and three assists.
Hernandez said the Lady Cats get along well as a team, and that helped them have a good start to the game.
“We’re just, like, hyped before the game,” Hernandez said. “We just came out with a lot of energy, and it turned out good.”
With the win, Callisburg is 4-0 at home. The Lady Cats have yet to play a true road game, though they went 2-3 in the Valley View tournament.
Hernandez said it feels good to be undefeated at home.
“It’s a lot easier to come to school when you don’t lose every time,” Hernandez said. “So, it’s nice.”
