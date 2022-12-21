Stifling defense lifted the Whitesboro Lady Cats to a dominant victory Tuesday night.
The Whitesboro girls’ basketball team defeated district rival Pilot Point 56-13 in its last game before the Christmas break.
Whitesboro (11-8 overall, 2-1 District 10-3A) held Pilot Point to 5 points in the first three quarters. The visitors did not score in the second quarter and trailed 38-3 at halftime having made one shot from the floor. Pilot Point managed 8 points in the fourth against largely bench players.
Whitesboro coach Jared Messer said his team played to its potential.
“We played hard and executed our game plan,” Messer said. “We got a lot of girls in, which was good for us. Like always, they’re going to play hard and do the right thing, and that’s what we did tonight.”
Pilot Point (1-18, 0-3) scored five field goals during the game and shot 2-of-8 from the free throw line. The Lady Cats in black only earned two free throws before the fourth quarter as they had trouble even creating shooting opportunities against the Whitesboro defense.
Messer said the Lady Cats didn’t do anything different than usual defensively.
“Just fly around and make things tough on the other team,” Messer said. “Just all about effort and intensity.”
The hosts didn’t have the same issues. Whitesboro started the game on a 13-0 run with four different scorers and led 23-3 after the first. The Lady Cats outscored Pilot Point 15-0 in the second quarter.
Messer said Whitesboro came out focused to start the game.
“I thought our pressure caused them some problems,” Messer said. “We were able to get some easy points in transition, get ourselves going. From then, we kind of took care of business.”
Whitesboro senior Allison Muntz led the Lady Cats with 12 points. Sophomore Bradi Gallaway followed with 10, and senior A’Niyah Shaw scored 9.
Whitesboro started the second half with a 6-0 run. After a Pilot Point timeout, Whitesboro pulled most of its starters with a 44-3 lead. They saw little, if any, playing time afterward. Senior Zalenka Brannan led the Whitesboro scoring after this timeout with 6 points.
Messer said the experience the reserves got in this game can pay off later.
“Especially the younger ones, because you never know,” Messer said. "It’s a long season. We may need them to play in a big spot, so they (were) kinda able to get some of those jitters out of the way and play in a district game.”
Whitesboro takes a 2-1 district record into the winter break. The Lady Cats are 2-0 at home in district, 3-2 overall. Their lone district defeat came at Paradise, which is 3-0.
