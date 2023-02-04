A Whitesboro junior grabbed an offensive rebound, put it in the basket and drew a foul in the closing minute to seal a big home win Friday night.
The Lady Cats basketball team defeated Ponder 37-27 at home to take sole possession of second place in the district with two games to go.
Whitesboro (23-9 overall, 10-2 District 10-3A) junior Olivia Hildebrand made the important putback shot. Although she missed the and-one free throw, her shot made it a three-possession game.
Whitesboro coach Jared Messer said Hildebrand’s shot was a big play in a low-scoring game, which he attributed to both teams having been off most of the week due to weather.
“It was a weird predicament for all of us being off all week,” Messer said. “It was kind of an ugly game, so it was good to kind of grind out one of those tough games where things weren’t going super smooth the whole time.”
Ponder (13-18, 9-3) started the fourth quarter on a 5-0 run to tie the game at 25. Hildebrand and senior A’Niyah Shaw hit shots to put the Lady Cats back in front, but Ponder freshman Kennedy Simon answered, making it 29-27 Whitesboro.
The Lady Cats finished the game on an 8-0 run to seal the important win. Hildebrand’s big shot came after four-straight made free throws by Avery Howerton, and sophomore Bradi Gallaway hit a pair of free throws to finish the night’s scoring.
Gallaway said the Lady Cats won by working together.
“We stayed disciplined,” Gallaway said. “I think that gets in our heads sometimes, and then it’s a mental battle. We have each other. Since we have each other, we look at each other, we say, ‘Hey. It’s OK. You got it. Just finish the game.’ That’s how we do it.”
Throughout the game, the Lady Cats played great half-court defense. They clogged up the passing lanes and often got a hand out to knock a pass away, leading to several takeaways. They allowed 2 points in the game’s final four minutes.
Messer said the Lady Cats refused to lose.
“Our seniors really wanted to get this win against Ponder on their home game in their last home game,” Messer said. “Just flying around, not letting conditioning get in the way, just bringing great effort, what they’ve done all year.”
Hildebrand scored a game-high 11 points. Gallaway and Howerton followed with 8 each.
Whitesboro avenged an earlier 52-50 road loss with this win, the Lady Cats’ sixth straight. Whitesboro has now beaten every team in the district at least once.
This was the Lady Cats’ final home game of the year, and Whitesboro honored its seniors after the game. Gallaway said the Lady Cats wanted to win for the seniors, who had not previously beaten Ponder.
“It means the world to the seniors,” Gallaway said. “They wanted to win every home game this year. Didn’t happen, but we made it happen in district. That’s the best thing we can do as non-seniors and just give it to them.”
