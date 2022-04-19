Valley View secured a playoff spot in its final home game of the season Monday afternoon.
The Valley View softball team defeated S&S Consolidated 9-2 on senior night.
Valley View (17-8 overall, 8-5 District 10-3A) has clinched its spot in the postseason, but Saturday’s regular season finale will still have a lot of meaning. The Lady Eagles could finish anywhere from second to fourth in a tightly contested district.
S&S (8-14-1, 3-10) scored first but couldn’t keep Valley View’s offense in check.
Valley View coach Jamie Burch said the Lady Eagles played well.
“We came out and hit the ball,” Burch said. “We had a couple of errors, but it wasn’t anything that we couldn’t get past. They were able to stay focused and get the win.”
Much of Valley View’s offense came from the top third of the lineup. The first three batters combined for 6 RBIs and 5 runs. Leadoff hitter Reagan Brinkley hit 4-for-4 with an RBI and 3 runs. Senior Kaitlin Dawdy hit 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and a run, and fellow senior Andee Renfro went 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs and a run.
Burch said the trio have been hitting well this season.
“They’re seeing the ball,” Burch said. “If we can get them three on, we can score. I always tell them that our goal in every inning is to score at least two runs. That way, we can just stay ahead. If we do have errors, we can make up with our hitting.”
Elyssa Clark, the fifth hitter, contributed 2 RBIs on 2-for-4 hitting. In the seventh spot, Riley Koskiniemi went 1-for-2 with 2 runs and earned the game’s only walk.
The Lady Eagles outhit the Lady Rams 15-5.
Brinkley pitched all seven innings. She struck out 13 hitters while walking none and allowing five hits. Both S&S runs were unearned. The Lady Rams’ fifth through ninth hitters combined to go 1-for-15 with 12 strikeouts.
After the teams traded runs in the first inning, Valley View took the lead with a 4-run second. Koskiniemi put the Lady Eagles in front by scoring on a wild pitch. Dawdy later hit a 2-RBI double, and Renfro followed with an RBI single.
Renfro, Burch’s daughter, said it was nice to win on senior night.
“It’s my last home game, and I’m really happy to end it with a good win,” Renfro said. “(The past four years have meant) the world to me. I have loved softball for about 13 years, and I’m so happy that I’ve gotten to spend it with my mom and my teammates.”
Burch said the win put the players in a good mood before the postgame senior night celebration.
“I know it’s kind of emotional for them,” Burch said. “Kaitlin and Andee, I’ve been coaching them since they were five years old. That’s always a good thing to get a win.”
With the win, Valley View is tied with Boyd for third. The Lady Eagles are a game behind Pilot Point, their final opponent of the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.