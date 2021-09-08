Despite a furious third-set comeback attempt, Valley View’s senior night festivities did not come with a victory.
The Valley View volleyball team fell 3-0 at home to Alvord with the Bulldogs winning 25-12, 25-12 and 26-24 Tuesday night.
Valley View coach Jamie Burch said she thought the Lady Eagles did OK for being a young, inexperienced team.
“We have some girls that just came back from injuries, so they are just playing in their first or second games this week,” Burch said. “It’s going to take some time, but unfortunately, we start district on Friday.”
The Lady Eagles did not give up. Alvord had match point at 24-17 in the third set, seemingly set to close it out quickly. Behind serves from sophomore Logan Roane, Valley View scored seven-straight points to tie the set at 24.
Alvord responded by scoring the final two points, with a kill by Makamdyn Mayfield closing out the Bulldog victory.
Burch said the one thing she asks of her players is effort, and they gave it in that comeback attempt.
“Because they are a young team, they are going to make mistakes,” Burch said. “But as long as they’re giving me effort, I’m OK with what they’re doing, and that’s what they do. Eventually, we will find it. It might not be next game. It might be two games from now. It might be next year, but eventually, we will find it.”
The first two sets were more lopsided in favor of Alvord. Valley View led 5-2 in the first when the Bulldogs went on an 11-2 run to take control. The Lady Eagles did not score consecutive points the rest of the set. Valley View did not lead in the second.
Burch said Alvord has several big hitters, and that made the difference.
“We’ve gotta be able to adjust to everything that’s going on and be able to take those hits and make sure that we get the ball where it needs to be and be able to attack,” Burch said. “We gave them too many free balls, and when you give a team like that too many free balls, then they’re just going to put it right back at you.”
It may have been senior night, but Burch said freshman Alex Murray impressed her the most.
“Her stepping in in a freshman role, and she’s somebody that we can rely on,” Burch said. “She’s stepped up, and everybody has complemented on how a freshman has stepped up the way she has this year.”
Valley View opens district play Friday against S&S Consolidated.
