Valley View couldn’t overcome a slow start at home Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles basketball team fell 42-34 to S&S Consolidated for the team’s third-straight loss.
S&S (14-7 overall, 4-2 District 10-3A) started the game with a 7-0 run, forcing a Valley View timeout. The Lady Rams never lost the lead.
Valley View (6-14, 2-4) scored after the stoppage and kept the game close for three quarters, but it couldn’t catch S&S.
Valley View coach Hayley Menge said S&S was a little bit better from the start.
“I think that they’re a little bit quicker than us,” Menge said. “I think they have a little bit more height on us. That keeps them moving the ball better and able to get it down the floor and beat our press as well as they did, and I think that just got us one step behind.”
The Lady Eagles had two opportunities to tie or take the lead but couldn’t hit the timely shot.
The first came in the second quarter. S&S led 17-10 when Valley View juniors Landri Elvington and Logan Roane started a 6-0 run to make it a 1-point game. S&S scored the next 5 points and finished the first half on a 7-2 run.
Midway through the third quarter, Elvington hit a 3-pointer, which Roane followed with a layup. These shots closed the deficit to 29-27. Valley View got a stop and had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead.
Instead, S&S answered with an 8-0 run which extended into the fourth quarter. The Lady Eagles broke the run with a couple of free throws but didn’t score from the field again until the final two minutes of the game when Elvington’s twin sister, Kinley, hit a 3-pointer of her own.
The shot came too late for Valley View. The Lady Eagles got another bucket before the game ended but didn’t have time for a comeback.
Menge said the Lady Eagles didn’t capitalize on their opportunities, but she still saw a lot of good things.
“I like how they did fight back,” Menge said. “It was just those easy shots that we were missing, but I like their drive. A lot of improvement from our previous games.”
Roane led Valley View with 10 points. Kinley Elvington followed with 7, and Landri Elvington scored 5.
S&S senior Kendal Fellegy scored a game-high 16 points, and junior Brenna Howard scored 14.
With the loss, Valley View is tied with Boyd for fifth in the district two games back from the final playoff spot held by S&S. The Lady Eagles previously lost 33-30 at Boyd before Christmas. They will likely need to beat both in the second round of district play to give themselves a shot at the playoffs.
Valley View has a challenging road ahead, but Menge said the Lady Eagles are growing as a team as the season progresses.
“We are getting better,” Menge said. “I think we have a lot to offer still. Shots to fall. That’s all I need to see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.