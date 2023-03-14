It took Valley View a while to break through Tuesday morning, but the Lady Eagles would not be denied their first district win.
The Valley View softball team defeated Callisburg 10-0 in five innings on the road.
Valley View (7-10 overall, 1-3 District 10-3A) stranded six runners in the first four innings before blowing the game open in the fifth.
Callisburg (5-15-1, 0-4) did well to stay in the game as long as it did, but the Lady Cats didn’t take advantage of the opportunity offensively.
Valley View coach Lauren Bierschenk said after the Lady Eagles struggled at the plate for four innings, she told her players to change their approach any way they could.
“They just started being more selective,” Bierschenk said. “I told them to go up to the plate and make her throw strikes and get deep into the count. We did that, and we drew a couple of walks and got a couple of crucial hits.”
Valley View led 1-0 at the start of the fifth inning. Riley Koskiniemi drew a leadoff walk, and Elyssa Clark did the same. Cierra Kemp started the big inning in the next at bat with an RBI double.
The inning ultimately ended on a strikeout with the bases loaded, but the Lady Eagles sent 15 hitters to the plate and scored 9 runs on four hits and two errors.
Clark said the Lady Eagles knew they were close to breaking through, and the hitting was contagious when they did in the fifth.
“(We knew) we just got to get that going, and we’ll be good,” Clark said. “We started hitting, so we got pumped up, did better.”
With the 10-0 advantage, Valley View just needed one more shutout inning to trigger the run rule. Clark, the starting pitcher, did the job with two strikeouts and a groundout.
In total, Clark struck out five Lady Cats and walked two. A first-inning single by Lexi Woolsey was the only hit she allowed.
Clark hit 2-for-2 with an RBI and 2 runs. Faith Huber hit 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs and a run. Kjersta Lybbert drew 2 RBI walks and scored a run.
Bierschenk said she hopes this win sends the Lady Eagles into spring break with some momentum.
“I just hope their bats are coming back,” Bierschenk said. “Our bats were good at the beginning of the season, and they’ve kind of died off the first three district games. I told them just get some swings in this break and hopefully come back Monday ready to work and get a win against Ponder on Tuesday.”
Not only did Woolsey have Callisburg’s only hit, but she was also the Lady Cats’ best player defensively. Playing shortstop, she made a great play on a ground ball in the third inning to end the inning and strand two runners in scoring position.
The next inning, she snatched a line drive out of the air with a well-timed jump, then threw to second to complete an inning-ending double play, once again robbing a hit and preventing a run to keep the score 1-0 at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.