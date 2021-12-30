Muenster and Era picked up where they left off Wednesday as the Holiday Classic girls’ basketball tournament resumed at Lindsay.
The two Lady Hornets teams picked up wins, setting up a matchup between the two for the gold bracket championship Thursday night at Callisburg.
Other Wednesday games set up Thursday matchups between Gainesville and Lindsay, Callisburg and Sacred Heart, and Valley View and Life Oak Cliff.
Pampa 42, Sacred Heart 24
The Tigerettes headed to the bronze bracket after falling to Pampa. The Lady Harvesters made a habit of forcing turnovers and scoring in transition, helping them pull away. Cold shooting prevented Sacred Heart from keeping up. Pampa won Pool B with the victory.
Sacred Heart senior Emily Flusche led the Tigerettes with 15 points, all from the 3-point line.
Van Alstyne JV 37, Callisburg 18
Callisburg dropped its second game of the tournament to Van Alstyne in a game the Lady Cats never led. Callisburg tied it at 4 in the first quarter after both teams started slow offensively, but Van Alstyne retook the lead and led the rest of the game. The Lady Panthers connected on six 3-pointers, helping them pull away.
Callisburg junior Abby Pollard led the Lady Cats with 9 points.
Howe 46, Valley View 26
Valley View fell into the bronze bracket after a loss to Howe. The Lady Eagles kept it close in the first half but were held to 9 points in the second. Howe scored 16 in the third and 8 in the fourth to turn a close game into a 20-point win as the Lady Bulldogs won Pool D.
Valley View senior Andee Renfro led the Lady Eagles with 8 points. Sophomore Landri Elvington scored 7.
Muenster 51, Pampa 25
Muenster earned its spot in the gold bracket championship with a dominant second half against Pampa. The Lady Hornets led 18-14 at halftime after a strong second quarter from the Lady Harvesters, but it was all Muenster after the break. The Lady Hornets hit seven 3-pointers in the second half to turn a tight game into a lopsided win.
Muenster senior Martie McCoy led all scorers with 18 points, followed by sophomore Brooke Tyler with 15.
Pilot Point 41, Lindsay 37
Lindsay dropped a heartbreaker in the silver bracket. The Lady Knights took the lead in the first quarter and led most of the way, but Pilot Point retook the lead from the free throw line with 1:30 to play. The Lady Cats outscored Lindsay 14-5 in the fourth quarter. Lindsay had a late chance for a game-tying 3-pointer but couldn’t connect.
Lindsay sophomore Mia Hunt led the Lady Knights with 11 points.
Life Oak Cliff 35, Sacred Heart 24
Sacred Heart fell in bronze bracket action to Life Oak Cliff. Cold shooting again doomed the Tigerettes. Life Oak Cliff led 10-4 after the first quarter, and Sacred Heart couldn’t generate enough scoring to catch up.
Sacred Heart junior Anna Becker led the Tigerettes with 14 points.
Era 55, Howe 30
Era advanced to the gold championship after a dominant win against Howe. The Lady Hornets rushed to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Era’s best quarter was the third, outscoring Howe 22-8.
Era senior Kiara Franklin led all scorers with 27 points, followed by sophomore Kate Krebs with 14.
Van Alstyne JV 55, Gainesville 42
The Lady Leopards fell in silver bracket action and will play for the bracket’s third place Thursday. Gainesville led 13-9 after the first quarter, but the Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Leopards 20-8 in the second. Van Alstyne slowly but steadily built its lead throughout the second half.
Gainesville freshman Landrie Polk led the Lady Leopards with 28 points.
Valley View 34, Callisburg 27
Valley View closed out day two with a thrilling comeback win against Callisburg. The Lady Cats led 17-12 at halftime, but the Lady Eagles outscored them 14-4 in the third to take the lead. Callisburg got the deficit as low as 2 points in the fourth, but Valley View did enough to finish off its second win against the Lady Cats this season.
Valley View sophomore Landri Elvington led the way with 11 points. For Callisburg, junior Ashlyn Wandell and freshman Laura Hernandez each scored 8.
