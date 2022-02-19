VAN ALSTYNE – Muenster completed a dominant first week of playoff action Friday night with another blowout win.
The Lady Hornets girls’ basketball team defeated Cumby 65-25 in an area round game at Van Alstyne High School.
No. 6 Muenster (31-3) outscored its first two opponents by a combined 128-46 as the Lady Hornets barreled their way into the regional quarterfinals.
Martie McCoy scored a game-high 22 points, followed closely by Brooke Tyler with 20.
Muenster exploded out to a 38-8 halftime lead. Cumby didn’t score from the field until the second quarter, managing only two free throws in the first. The Lady Hornets added to their lead in the third before the teams played an even fourth quarter with both scoring 11 points.
Muenster connected on eight 3-pointers, including four from Tyler. Cumby hit three, all in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Hornets will play in the regional quarterfinals for the fourth-straight year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.