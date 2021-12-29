Both sets of Cooke County’s Lady Hornets shined Tuesday as the 2021 Holiday Classic got underway.
Era opened the tournament at Callisburg against the Lady Cats. All other girls’ games were played at Lindsay.
Era and Muenster went 2-0 on day one to win their groups and clinch spots in the gold bracket. Although they will not play one another Wednesday, they could potentially match up Thursday.
Pool A was the only group to play all its games Tuesday. Muenster earned its spot in the gold bracket with a pair of lopsided wins. The Lady Hornets opened with a 69-29 thumping of Life Oak Cliff before taking down Pilot Point 62-34. Pilot Point’s 51-31 win against Life Oak Cliff sends it to the silver bracket and Life Oak Cliff to bronze.
Era dominated Callisburg 55-26, then headed to Lindsay to knock of the Van Alstyne junior varsity 51-35 to clinch first place in Pool C. The Lady Cats will face Van Alstyne on Wednesday. The winner will go to the silver bracket, while the loser will head to the bronze bracket.
In Pool B, Lindsay finished 1-1 after beating Sacred Heart 43-7 but falling to Pampa 55-33. The Tigerettes will face Pampa on Wednesday. If Pampa wins, the Lady Harvesters would win the group and face Muenster in the gold bracket, sending Sacred Heart to the bronze and Lindsay to silver. A Sacred Heart win would cause a three-way tie in the group.
Lastly, Pool D opened with Gainesville going 1-1 like Lindsay. The Lady Leopards beat Valley View 36-23 but fell 50-41 to Howe. Valley View and Howe will face off in the final game of pool play with similar stakes to Sacred Heart’s game against Pampa.
Sacred Heart and Pampa will open Wednesday’s action at 9 a.m., followed by Callisburg and Van Alstyne JV at 10:15. Valley View and Howe will wrap up pool play at 11:30.
Bracket play will start at 12:45 with Muenster facing the winner of Pool B in a gold bracket game. Pilot Point will follow against the second-place team from Pool B, then Life Oak Cliff will face the third-place team.
Era will face the winner of Pool D at 4:30. The winner between Callisburg and Van Alstyne will play afterward against Pool D’s runner up. The final game of the day will tip off at 7 p.m. between the third-place teams of Pools C and D.
