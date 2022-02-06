Muenster honored its two seniors in style with a dominant home win Saturday night.
The Muenster girls’ basketball team defeated rival Lindsay 57-11 on senior night.
No. 6 Muenster (28-3 overall, 11-0 District 13-2A) dominated on both ends of the court but especially defensively, holding the Lady Knights to single digits until the fourth quarter.
Lindsay (12-18, 5-6) struggled against the district champions, but the Lady Knights had already clinched a playoff spot thanks to their three-game winning streak preceding this game.
Muenster coach Chris Hightower said the Lady Hornets are getting better each game.
“The defensive effort has just been great,” Hightower said. “We’re getting better offensively. Our point guard, Brooklyn Duncan, is doing a great job of opening up other players. She’s getting to the rim and finishing really, really well… The team is executing really, really well. It’s nice to see.”
Muenster senior Martie McCoy scored a game-high 22 points. Fellow senior Hillary Klement started the game after missing much of the season with injury and hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter, ensuring her place on the scoresheet in her final home game. Muenster junior Brooklyn Duncan followed McCoy with 13 points.
Muenster led 12-4 after the first quarter but truly pulled away in the second. The Lady Hornets outscored Lindsay 24-2 and finished the half on a 14-0 run. Their defense overwhelmed Lindsay all game, even holding the Lady Knights without a field goal in the third quarter.
Late in the fourth quarter, Hightower gave his seniors curtain calls. He first substituted Klement out of the game to applause from the fans, then did the same for McCoy. Hightower said it was important to him to make sure his seniors got their due recognition.
“I had to have that,” Hightower said. “In fact, I told Brooklyn Duncan if we couldn’t get a dead ball just to throw me the basketball. I’ll take the turnover. We got the foul, anyway. Both of those girls have been with me all four years. They were freshmen my first year here. They have been so committed and all in, both of them.”
McCoy said it was a special moment for her as she stepped off the Muenster court for the final time.
“Muenster’s such a great community,” McCoy said. “I’ve been so lucky to have played all four years here and to have started the majority of those. So, to have the people who have been here since day one just sort of clapping out and have that moment just be about my last time here, it was amazing. It was something I’ll remember for forever.”
Hightower said McCoy, who signed before the season to play at Lubbock Christian next year, is one of the best girls’ basketball players to ever play for Muenster. McCoy has had a great career, but she said she still feels like she and the Lady Hornets have something to prove.
“Especially just knowing what people said in the summer,” McCoy said. “Knowing what other coaches thought after losing so many (starters from) last year, I still hold that in the back of my head and know that we’re still a force to be reckoned with, and we always will be. So, I want to leave that lasting legacy at least. Even if it’s not something to prove, it’s something to leave behind and let people know that Muenster will always be competitive and at the highest level for as long as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.