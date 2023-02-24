McKINNEY – The best team in Texas had to earn every point it scored Friday night but ultimately did enough end a great Muenster season.
The Lady Hornet basketball team fell 35-29 to Nocona in the regional semifinals at McKinney North High School.
No. 11 Muenster (28-8) played Nocona on Dec. 30 in the Holiday Classic. Both games were competitive, but Nocona prevailed both times.
No. 1 Nocona (37-0) will face No. 3 Lipan in the regional final Saturday.
Muenster coach Chris Hightower said the Lady Hornets played a great defensive game, but it wasn’t enough.
“We held them under 40 points,” Hightower said. “It’s kind of a goal of ours. They just made it tough on us to score. We had plenty of opportunities. It just didn’t go in. Very proud of the way we did things, but … Nocona’s a really good team. They are solid one through five. They are really tough and physical and really just push. They’re on a mission. You can see it. It’s just in their eyes.”
For the second time this season, Muenster senior Brooklyn Duncan drew the unenviable task of guarding Nocona sophomore Megyn Meekins, whom Hightower called one of the best players in Class 2A back in December.
Meekins scored 8 points in the first three quarters, tying her with Muenster junior Brooke Tyler for the game-high at the time. Meekins finished the game with 17, though some of that came in the final two minutes once Muenster was forced to begin fouling. Nocona often made sure Meekins had the ball so the Lady Hornets couldn’t foul someone else.
Hightower said Duncan did well guarding Meekins.
“She’s done a great job throughout the playoffs and a great job through district since the last time we played them,” Hightower said. “Brooklyn has just been such an amazing senior leader for us. She leads by example, and she met those challenges. Game in and game out, she did a great job.”
Both teams played great defense throughout the night, but it was especially evident early in the game. Neither team scored from the field in the first quarter, which ended 1-0 Nocona. Muenster freshman Anna Kay Hennigan scored the game’s first bucket 12 seconds into the second quarter.
This season marked five-straight years the Lady Hornets reached regionals. Muenster had star player Martie McCoy leading the way for much of that run, but McCoy graduated last year. The Lady Hornets had three seniors on the roster and had two freshmen playing key roles.
Nevertheless, the Lady Hornets made it back to regionals without much difficulty. With all but three players returning, it is fair to expect another deep run next season.
Hightower said Lady Hornet basketball is a program bigger than any one player.
“We’ve got a culture of winning,” Hightower said. “Every year, our senior class has done a great job of leaving a legacy of continuing that program and what we do, and these three seniors did a great job of doing that. That’s what I challenged them (after the game). We’ve got to continue on building this program.”
