Muenster had revenge on the mind while facing the team which knocked the Lady Hornets out of the softball playoffs last year.
Muenster swept its bi-district playoff series with Archer City in Era, winning 18-2 Thursday and 21-3 Friday.
Muenster (21-7) coach Ryan Starnes said at the start of the year, a couple Lady Hornets included “beat Archer City” among the team goals for this season.
“It was on their mind,” Starnes said. “That’s who’s knocked them out. Archer’s had some injuries that puts them in the spot they’re in right now, but I think our kids saw that’s who we matched up with first round, and they wanted a chance to make up for the last couple of years.”
Archer City (11-21) swept Muenster in the third round last season. Muenster didn’t score a run in that series but scored plenty this time.
In game one, Addison Aldriedge hit 1-for-1 with three RBIs and three runs on three walks, while Andie Schroeder hit 1-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs. In game two, Brooke Tyler hit 3-for-3 with three RBIs and four runs.
Muenster freshman Anna Kay Hennigan had the best hitting performance of the series by hitting 4-for-5 in game two with four RBIs and a run. She also had an RBI and two runs in game one with two walks.
Hennigan said she felt confident at the plate in game two once she got used to her first playoff softball experience.
“The first game, I was kind of nervous and everything,” Hennigan said. “But I’ve kind of settled down. I’m really excited about it and ready for the next one.”
After Archer City took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning in game one, Muenster fired back with five runs in the bottom of the first and seven in the second. A six-run fourth put the Lady Hornets in position to end the game in the fifth inning.
In game two, Muenster led 9-0 before Archer City stepped to the plate. Muenster scored in each of game two’s five innings.
Tyler bore the pitching load in this series for Muenster, pitching all five innings in game one and the first four innings in game two. In nine total innings, she allowed four earned runs on nine hits. She struck out nine hitters and walked three.
Maggie Hess finished off Archer City with a 1-2-3 fifth inning in game two.
Starnes said the Lady Hornets played well all around.
“We did what we needed to do,” Starnes said. “Threw strikes, played defense, put together good, disciplined at bats, put pressure on them that way. I feel like Archer City’s not as bad as those scores look, but our kids played well.”
Muenster moves on to face No. 4 Tolar in the area round. The Lady Rattlers have lost one game this season and will present a much stiffer test for the Lady Hornets.
Starnes has experience with Tolar. He coached Hico last season and defeated Tolar in the playoffs in three games.
